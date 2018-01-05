RSPCA branches merge to continue good work

At the start of this year the RSPCA Bradford and District Branch has merged with the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and District Branch after closing due to a lack of funds.

The new branch will be called RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch.

Since the Bradford branch closed in 2016, neighbouring RSPCAs have continued to take animals rescued in the Bradford area into their care. The decision to merge the two centres was taken at an AGM last year.

Liz Lindsay, RSPCA branch chairwoman, said: “We are committed to giving the same level of service to animals and their owners in Bradford as we give in Halifax and Huddersfield. In addition, the Bradford retail and finance employees will become employees of the new branch and the current Bradford shops (five at present) will be retained.

“During the first few months of 2018 changes will be made to our website and social media pages and we are planning to hold roadshows and events around the new branch area, so watch out for us and come and say hello.

“We are also upping our search for a new site for a larger and more rural animal centre which hopefully will be located more centrally within the Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch area.”

Kath Airey, branch treasurer, said: “It is important to remember that although we are proud to be part of the national RSPCA, the newly merged branch is a separately registered charity in its own right and as such we have to ensure that we raise sufficient funding to maintain the overheads and operational cost of running the branch, which is no mean feat. Anyone who chooses to fundraise or donate to us direct can be assured that the money will be used directly to care for the animals in our animal centre.”

The RSPCA Halifax Animal Centre is currently caring for more than 100 animals. In 2017 it rehomed 147 dogs, 351 cats, 25 rabbits and 96 small animals.

The branch always welcomes enquiries about becoming a trustee or volunteer and anyone interested should contact the branch office on 01422 341160 or enquire via the branch website www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk.