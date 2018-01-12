Shopping arcade expansion bid to build on Halifax business boom

An award winning shopping arcade will look to expand and build on the revival Halifax town centre in a bid to bring more retailers and shoppers to the town.

The Holdsworth Group which owns the Westgate Shopping Arcade has submitted plans to Calderdale Council to develop Horton House and the surrounding area.

How the development could look around Horton House

Working with Sowerby Bridge based Hawdon Russell Architects, the company has created an artist’s impression of what the proposals could look like.

Nick Holdsworth managing director of the Holdsworth Group said with the improvements to transport links and the multi-million investment into the particular area of the town which includes the Piece Hall and the OrangeBox, it is important to build on that success for the benefit of the whole community.

“We are a Halifax based company and a Halifax family which has traded in the town for 150 years.

“This (the plan) is only going top add more to the town centre and help long term with its survival.

How the development could look around Horton House

“For us as a Halifax company it’s crucial its a success as it will help the town to thrive.

“We are really proud with what we achieved. We are already looking for new retailers and new businesses.”

The plans said the long term objective is to develop the whole of the ‘Westgate Quarter’ into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

The Westgate quarter development will incorporate a complementary mix of uses including shops, offices, food and drink, within, around and connected by, attractive and responsive public spaces.

The most significant element of this application is the proposed redevelopment of Horton House (inset)which will be designed to act as an enticing gateway into the quarter from its south-east corner, and in particular from the Horton Street.

In 2007 the Wesgate was the winner of the Halifax Civic Trust Award for its design of using its classical buildings and covered canopy.

If the plans are given the go-ahead Mr Holdsworth said they hope to start work in August and have the project completed in 12 months.