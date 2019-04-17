Siemens UK chief executive to join Lord Sugar as a speaker at the Business Day 2019 in Bridlington

Siemens UK ehief executive Juergen Maier to join Lord Sugar as a speaker at Bridlington Spa on Friday June 7.

There will be 650 business leaders from across the region hearing from headline speaker Lord Sugar.

The event is hosted throughout by journalist and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

Professor Juergen Maier was appointed Chief Executive of Siemens UK in July 2014. He has been a member of the Siemens UK executive board since 2008.

He was made honorary Professor of Engineering at the University of Manchester in March 2014 and became a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in September 2017. He has received honorary doctorates for his services to UK Science and Engineering from the Universities of Lincoln, Nottingham and Salford Manchester.

Mr Maier is a passionate advocate of rebalancing the UK economy and has supported many UK wide initiatives championing manufacturing, improved infrastructure and engineering skills.

Tickets cost £125 per person or £1,000 for 10. For more information or to book tickets click here