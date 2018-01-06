Smith Brothers spins towards a £2,500 festive fundraising total

Elland-based electrical engineering firm Smith Brothers has completed a week-long festive fundraising venture, raising more than £2,500 for three charities.

The main event saw two squads of eleven competing in an indoor bikeathon.

With one side representing the British Heart Foundation and the other Diabetes UK, both were tasked with racing the equivalent distance of 206 miles from the Lowfields Business Park boardroom to Big Ben. Both teams passed their initial fundraising targets of £500 each and donations amounted to £1,283.82 for the British Heart Foundation and £1,193.94 for Diabetes UK. £100 was also raised throught a bake sale for Save the Children.

Managing director Nick Gudgeon said: “It’s always uplifting to see people rallying together in aid of such worthwhile causes, and we’re especially grateful to the volunteer cyclists for taking part.”