SNF enlists Smith Brothers for prestigious Billingham connection

Yorkshire power contractor Smith Brothers has been appointed by world-leading polymer provider SNF, to carry out large-scale electrical engineering works at its first UK-based manufacturing facility.

Having been enlisted as the Independent Connections Provider (ICP) by SNF, high voltage specialist Smith Brothers will be responsible for the 66kV load connection of the 21MVA site to the Northern Powergrid (NPg).

A turnkey programme of works will see the Elland-based contractor carrying out all civil and electrical engineering aspects of the connection assignment, from initial design through to final commissioning.

Project manager Iliana Malatra said: “As with any project of this size, there are a number of challenges not only in terms of scale, but also the technical requirements. The outdoor substation has been designed with critical attention to detail, for example, so the construction and commissioning stages will need similar levels of consideration. We additionally have tight timescales to meet for the work and energisation. Ensuring that minimal disruption is caused when we connect the facility to the grid is a key priority, and our dedicated team will be working hard to meet all set deadlines with this goal in mind.”

The project is set to be completed in July 2018.