Sowerby Bridge based company 'Wooden You Love' gets a Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

A Sowerby Bridge business women has received a boost from Retail Entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis.

Babita Mistry, owner of Wooden You Love, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

Read: Calderdale greenfield site could be transformed into new 55-home estate

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 2500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

The former Dragon from the BBC series re‐tweeted Babita's message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, 'Wooden You Love' has more followers and extra orders for her handmade wooden gifts.

She is also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Babita said: “I had only been in business a year, working from home making my products when I was picked as a winner.

"It is great to have support from Theo because it is tough trying to raise my profile. He has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I am doing to his following.”

Read: Still time to sign up for Tour de Calderdale in aid of Overgate Hospice

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish 'Wooden You Love' every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For more information on Wooden You Love, contact babita@woodenyoulove.co.uk.

Read: Family business with a site in Sowerby Bridge celebrates 90 years