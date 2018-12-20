Spectacular sculptures add to Christmas sparkle at Halifax Borough market
Huge, spectacular sculptures and lanterns have been appearing in Halifax Borough Market providing a backdrop to everyday market life.
The Handmade Parade Christmas Magical Menagerie has brought some Christmas magic to the market with its events over the weekend.
1. Fun for the family
A Magical Christmas Encounter, with Christmas making workshops, music, entertainment and offers throughout the market were held last weekend.
2. Spectacular
The Christmas Magical Menagerie has seen a wonderful installation of huge lit sculptures, of birds, stars, animals and more, hung from the ceiling of the market and around the space
3. Internationally renowned
Handmade Parade is an internationally renowned company from Calderdale who run Award Winning, huge events with Parades and community events.
This weekend will see a lantern display, pop-up market, music, entertainment and offers throughout the market. All events are FREE.
