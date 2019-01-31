Students bid for business glory

Young Entrepreneurs staged a Trade Fair hosted by long-time supporters The White Rose Centre in Leeds last Sunday, where teams vied for shopper’s attention to sell their goods.

Youngsters from Crossley Heath School presented their business proposition alongside other teams, with the chance to go through to national finals to be held in May.

The students sold Valentine’s gift sets, eco-friendly ‘no plastic’ straws and a children’s language book for toddlers.

Business was brisk all day, profits were made and the teams engaged with passers by, who took photos with a huge blue owl Mascot - a sales tactic idea dreamed up by the Halifax youngsters to bring in the customers.

Amir Hafidh, Area Manager for Young Enterprise West Yorkshire, said: “It’s a lot of work for everyone involved and we’re grateful to the volunteers, business advisers, teachers and staff who go the extra mile to give their time and energy to help these youngsters to achieve their business dreams.”

The Young Enterprise Company Programme supports teams of students in participating schools, helping them develop their commercial skills into viable businesses that are judged against national criteria.

As well as producing business plans and providing financial information, each team has to attend a Dragon’s Den type interview and presentations, competing for local and national awards.

The students draw up business plans, create products and services, raise share capital, sell to the public at trade fairs and face fierce scrutiny from judges in several gruelling rounds of the Company Programme competition.

The competition, funded by HSBC, ends with a glittering final in London and the possibility of a trip to compete against the finest young entrepreneurs in Europe.

Young Enterprise was set up to give students the opportunity to learn essential business skills and to encourage entrepreneurship.

The next Trade Fair will be held at the Oastler Shopping Centre in Bradford on Saturday February 2, 11am-5pm.