The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

The shops seen on the streets of Halifax have evolved over the years, with different brands coming and going throughout the town.

Here's a reminder of shops that could be seen on the high street a few years ago.

A few years ago Gamestation could be seen in the parade of shops in Woolshops. It closed in 2012.

1. Gamestation

Clothing store Adams used to sit next to Boots on Market Street selling childrenswear. The company went into administration in the late 2000s and it is currently a shoezone.

2. Adams

This unit in Woolshops has seen a number of brands appear in its windows over the years and a short time ago it was baby wear brand Mothercare. The store is now a JD Sports

3. Mothercare

Now a jewellers, Just Books used to occupy the shop at the top of Woolshops in Halifax town centre.

4. Just Books

