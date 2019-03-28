The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember? The shops seen on the streets of Halifax have evolved over the years, with different brands coming and going throughout the town. Here's a reminder of shops that could be seen on the high street a few years ago. 1. Gamestation A few years ago Gamestation could be seen in the parade of shops in Woolshops. It closed in 2012. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Adams Clothing store Adams used to sit next to Boots on Market Street selling childrenswear. The company went into administration in the late 2000s and it is currently a shoezone. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Mothercare This unit in Woolshops has seen a number of brands appear in its windows over the years and a short time ago it was baby wear brand Mothercare. The store is now a JD Sports jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Just Books Now a jewellers, Just Books used to occupy the shop at the top of Woolshops in Halifax town centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4