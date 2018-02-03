This is when you have to spend your old £10 notes by

In September last year the Bank of England launched its new polymer £10 notes following the successful launch of new £5 notes earlier in the year.

The old style £10 notes are gradually being phased out but when will they cease to be legal tender?

If you have any of the old tenners stashed away in piggy banks now would be a good time to dig them out before they become worthless.

The Bank of England have said the old £10 notes will cease to be legal tender on 1st March.

This is the last date you will be able to use them to pay for items in shops but they won;t become completely worthless on this date. After 1st March you will still be able to swap old notes for new ones at banks, building societies and post offices.