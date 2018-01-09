Top trophies at college ceremony for two apprentices from Halifax

Two apprentices from Halifax were among the winners at a college award ceremony.

Benn Milner and Connor Blackwell were each named Apprentice of the Year in their respective disciplines at the Bradford College Group Apprenticeship Awards 2017.

Benn won the trophy for Level Two Apprentice in Childcare and Supporting Teaching and Learning while Connor took home the title of Heavy Goods Vehicle Apprentice of the Year.

Benn, who works at One in A Million Free School in Bradford, was praised by judges for “showing outstanding practice throughout his apprenticeship, rising to every challenge and showing maturity beyond his years”.

Benn said: “I feel incredibly proud to get this award. I thank Bradford College. The staff have been incredibly supportive, always there to help and always on hand to answer any questions.”

Connor, who works for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, was said to have “showed hard work, sure-fire determination and exceptional commitment by taking on extra tuition to complete his functional skills and apprenticeship programme”.

A total of 30 trophies were presented at the awards ceremony held at the Advanced Training Centre in Bradford with apprentices, trainees and employers all recognised in a range of subject areas.