Town Hall Dental chooses charity

Following on from a successful charity fundraiser, Brighouse-based dental practice Town Hall Dental has announced plans to launch their own charity.

The practice has raised over £10,000 in their efforts to support local charities, including Overgate Hospice. In addition to the fundraising efforts, the Overgate Hospice fashion evening, held at the Town Hall, raised over £3,200. The new charity, The Town Hall Dental Foundation, hopes to set up initially through charitable grants.

Rachel Dilley, Practice Manager of Town Hall Dental, said: “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our practice team, patients and visitors to the room.”

“Supporting charities was always part of our mission statement when we set up five years ago. We want to continue working with amazing groups like Overgate Hospice but it’s also time to start pursuing our own charitable endeavours.”

The Town Hall Dental Foundation will provide support for the parents of disabled children, and children living in poverty. Aiming to officially launch in 2018, it will initially be based from the Town Hall and provide essential dental care for those in need.

Rachel added: “At Town Hall, these are causes close to our heart. Having our own charity was something that we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. A lot of the members of our team have been affected by these issues at some point in our lives, so to be able to directly tackle them is huge for us.”

In addition to working with the local community, The Town Hall Dental Foundation aims to also work abroad, providing essential treatments for children in areas such as Pakistan and Kashmir.

Dr Imran Rangzeb, principal dentist at Town Hall Dental, commented: “Being able to provide for others is an essential part of my upbringing and faith. We have always been taught from a young age to put others first, and we can now use what we have learned for the benefit of the community.”