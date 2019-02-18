Unique Halifax plan revealed for huge unit at Broad Street Plaza

One of the biggest units at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax could soon be re-opened into one of the most unique businesses the town has seen.

An application has been submitted for the change of use of from a restaurant to a non-residential institution.

READ MORE: A Halifax Primark or new restaurants - what you want to see at the Broad Street Plaza

If plans are approved the former Chinese Buffet restaurant will be converted into a huge dental surgery containing 15 dental chairs.

Shaun Wilde, director of region for mydentist, said: “We want to provide existing and new patients in Halifax with access to appointments seven days a week in a brand new, state of the art practice that caters for all and is equipped with the latest dentistry technology.

“The proposed practice would be one of the largest in our network and demonstrates our commitment to bringing our local patients the best possible care in a high quality environment.”

mydentist currently operates three practices in Halifax, with two located in Clare Road and a further practice on Parkinson Lane.

The proposal is to merge the three practices into one, larger practice located on the ground floor of the Broad Street Plaza complex.

All practice staff and dentists have been informed of the proposal and it is expected that all would transfer to the new practice when it is ready.

Further benefits for patients would include longer opening hours over seven days per week and better transport facilities with easy access to Halifax bus station and a large multi-story car park.

Exact dates are yet to be confirmed but we are hopeful that the proposed new Halifax practice will open later this year.

The practice would continue to offer NHS dental treatment as well as a wide range of private and cosmetic treatments.

mydentist is the UK’s largest chain of dental practices with 600+ practices across the UK.

The Chinese Buffet at the Broad Street Plaza announced its closure in January 2018.

READ MORE: Restaurants closure blow for Halifax’s Broad Street Plaza

