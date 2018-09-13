Watch how Nestle is celebrating being part of the Halifax community

A film showcasing Halifax is a part of a series of new videos released this week that showcase different UK communities where food and drink manufacturer, Nestlé, has been at the heart.

Presented by Jo Lewis, Manufacturing Excellence Manager at Nestlé Halifax, the video is a whistle stop tour of this charming Yorkshire market town, which is home to some of the region's best-preserved Georgian and Victorian landmarks.

Halifax is also home to Quality Street, the world famous chocolate assortment and the Christmas favourite. Quality Street was invented in 1936 by Harold Mackintosh, the son of John and Violet Mackintosh who in 1898 opened the world’s first toffee factory.

Nowadays Quality Street is made by Nestlé in the same Halifax factory where the first assortment was produced 80 years ago and where around 12.5 million individual Quality Street sweets are made every day during peak season.

But it is not all about Quality Street. Nestlé Halifax is also home to Easter Eggs, After Eight and Butterfinger Cups.

The site has been working closely with the local community on several projects from helping to renovate the Mackintosh Exhibit at the Calderdale Industrial Museum to providing the RSPCA access to its unused land to walk their dogs on.

Nestlé Halifax is also passionate about young people and continuously supports local education programmes by running apprentice and graduate schemes.

Jo Lewis said: “We are incredibly proud to be a part of the Halifax community and of our extensive heritage here.

“Halifax is the perfect place to make our iconic products for the generations to come and working with our communities is a fundamental part of this.”