What businesses could we see move into the Northgate House retail complex

The Northgate House retail and business complex has taken another big step forward but what businesses could we see move into the scheme?

According to Calderdale Council businesses have declared an interest in the exciting proposals as it is transformed into premium office and retail space at the heart of Halifax.

But what retailers and businesses could we see on the site?

Hotel Chocolat has been looking for a suitable site in Halifax with the luxury chocolatier hinting on numerous occasions they are looking to open a shop in the town.

In July last year ​Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We’ve opened in the York Designer Outlet and that is doing really well.

“We are still looking in Halifax and Huddersfield and we are gradually homing in. It’s really important we get the best locations.

READ MORE: Hotel Chocolat 'homing in' on new Halifax store

It has also been reported that Mountain Warehouse has earmarked Halifax as a potential site for a store.

Chief executive Mark Neale has said previously Mountain Warehouse is looking for sites in Helmsley, Thirsk, Leeds, Halifax and “other vibrant towns”.

READ MORE: First look at new design of multi-million pound Northgate House retail plan

Plans to renovate the vacant former Calderdale Council office building have moved a step closer after the backing of the scheme to support the vibrancy of the town centre.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority Investment Committee granted £3 million from the Local Growth Fund towards the £10.65 million refurbishment cost.

READ MORE: Millions earmarked to progress £10m Northgate House retail scheme creating 425 jobs

Subject to final approvals for the project, the state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be complete by spring 2020.