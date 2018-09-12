What Yorkshire Water is doing to prevent more major water main bursts

A week after a major water main burst that brought Mytholmroyd to a standstill Yorkshire Water has pledged to do more to tackle future incidents and leaks.

Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd was last Wednesday for two days as a burst main caused major damage to the road and forced closures of businesses and schools.

A second burst on the same stretch of road through Luddendenfoot on Sunday also resulted in the road being closed for two days.

Yorkshire Water has explained what might have caused the water main bursts.

A spokesperson said: “This summer, there has been three times as many bursts compared to the same time last year due to the hot weather drying out soil moisture levels in the earth to their lowest levels since 1993, which causes pipes to move and crack.

“In response, we will invest £75m this year to help reduce leakage as we understand this is a top priority for our customers and we have ramped up our resource so that there is up to 150 leakage repair teams out on the streets.

“Investment in new technology including drones, satellites and acoustic loggers will also help us to enhance our monitoring of water flows and detect invisible underground leaks so we can repair them quicker.”

