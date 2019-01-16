Workplace health masterclasses at Dean Clough

A free workplace health masterclass for Calderdale businesses takes place in Halifax on Friday, 25 January.

The event – the first in a series sponsored by Champion Health - will be led by Professor Jim McKenna, a world-leading expert in changing health behaviours from Leeds Beckett University.

The session will take place 10-11.30pm in the Crossley Gallery - D Mill at Dean Clough Mills.

For more details, visit www.championhealth.co.uk or register here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-resolutions-that-work-world-leading-expert-comes-to-dean-clough-tickets-53855635656