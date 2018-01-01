Yorkshire Payments appoints new director and senior staff

Brighouse-based Yorkshire Payments has strengthened its senior management team with the promotion of office manager Vikki Oakley to the position of director and the appointment of Peter Hoyle and Phil Metcalfe as regional relationship managers.

The appointments come following a record year of growth for Yorkshire Payments, which saw £32.3 million go through the company’s systems in March 2017 alone.

97 per cent of this figure included transactions from across Yorkshire.

Newly appointed director, Vikki Oakley, joined the business as office manager in March 2014 and has since played a significant role in driving business growth and development.

In Vikki’s new role as director she will oversee human resources and staffing matters as well as operational elements of the business.

Vikki said: “I am thrilled to have undertaken the role of director at Yorkshire Payments; the team here is fantastic and I’m looking forward to taking my career to the next level and proving the business with my industry experience and knowledge. Yorkshire Payments’ ethics and values are very much in line with my own and I think that’s what makes it such an incredible place to work.”

Founder and managing director of Yorkshire Payments, James Howard, established the firm in 2013 with a vision to provide safe and secure payment solutions to a range of businesses across the region.

Other new appontments include relationship managers, Peter Hoyle and Phil Metcalfe, who will join the business to work directly with both new and existing Yorkshire Payments clients.

Their role will include building and maintaining relationships with clients and key personnel within customer companies.

Peter will be responsible for Harrogate, York and Skipton whilst Phil will look manage the areas of Darlington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Having worked in the payments services sector for a combined 20 years, Peter and Phil have a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to bring to the Brighouse-based business.