Yorkshire Payments enjoys record year of card transactions

A card payments solutions provider has enjoyed a record year of growth as demands of consumers are mirrored by merchants.

Brighouse-based Yorkshire Payments processed transactions totalling £470m through its systems in the last 12 months, compared to £237m processed the previous year.

The business is now looking to establish a high street presence in the town so that it remains approachable for clients.

James Howard, inset, managing director of Yorkshire Payments, puts the record year of growth down to demand for integrated payment systems. He said “Being more technology focused and more technology driven, it allows us to not just provide the card payments piece.

“It also allows us to provide an online system, an invoicing platform on the internet, an EPOS [electronic point of sale] till system that will manage their inventory and their stock.”

Mr Howard, who launched the business as Direct Card Solutions (DCS) in 2012, said the firm has focused on Yorkshire, signing up big name clients such as Bradford City Football Club, travel company icelolly.com and Wetherby Racecourse.

The business itself took off when it changed its name to Yorkshire Payments.

“People who live here and are from here are proud of Yorkshire,” Mr Howard said. “It’s a brand now. It’s not just a geographical region anymore.”

Businesses want more in terms of payment solutions and all their needs aren’t being met by traditional high street banks, according to the boss of Yorkshire Payments.

“Typically a high street bank will only offer a few different products,” Mr Howard said. “One or two of them might be suitable but actually the client requires a lot more that the bank can’t necessarily offer.”

The demand from merchants mirrors that of consumers with many now used to enjoying easy access.

Mr Howard said: “Our demands are growing as consumers. Businesses are no different. They’re expecting this type of technology to make the experience easy.

“If you walk into a pub or a retailer and the experience is disjointed and jagged, you’re less likely to return to that business.”

Yorkshire Payments saw turnover grow from £803,000 in 2016 to £1.3m in 2017. This year it is on track to achieve £1.9m.

Over the past 12 months the business has added 10 more staff, taking its overall headcount to 37. The firm says it is looking to add 12 to 15 more people by the end of 2019. Yorkshire Payments is looking to establish a high street presence in 2019. It is still looking for a suitable premises in Brighouse but when it does relocate all of its operations will move their.

Mr Howard said: “We’re looking at constructing a purpose-built showroom in that environment to showcase our products.”