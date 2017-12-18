Businesses join together to provide Christmas tree and lights for Walsden

Businesses in Walsden joined together to provide a nine-feet Christmas tree and lights for the village, a switch-on event followed by refreshments at St Peter’s Church.

Mayor and Mayoress of Todmorden Coun Christine Potter and Lynne Houlden are pictured at the celebrations.

Waggon and Horses landlady Michele Hartley said: “We have been running a raffle to pay for the tree, lights and so on.”

Todmorden Community Brass played and others also helping included builders HRS, Fielden Factors and Steeltech.

Walsden buisnesses wanting to help organise and promote events next year can contact Michele at the Waggon.