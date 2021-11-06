Busy but mostly peaceful Bonfire Night for West Yorkshire's emergency services

Police attended a small number of serious incidents

Officers said they attended a "small number of scattered more serious incidents" which are under investigation today.

A male police officer received minor injuries in Undercliffe, Bradford, a police van was damaged and items including fireworks were thrown at vehicles and police officers.

Officers dispersed youths present and made seven arrests for offences including criminal damage and possession of cannabis. Police later returned to the Undercliffe area to disperse more youths.

A fire crew was also attacked with a firework by a group of youths after attending at a bonfire on Aireville Road in Shipley. No injuries were reported and no damage caused.

In Leeds, a house was damaged by fireworks on Stonecliffe Lawn. No injuries were reported and a crime of arson was recorded in relation to the matter which us under investigation by Leeds CID.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Bonfire Night is one of our busiest nights of the year and 2021 has been no exception with a number of calls for service across West Yorkshire.

“I am pleased to say that the majority of the evening was peaceful with residents attending organised events in the right spirit and enjoying displays.

“We did attend at a small number of serious incidents and one of these involved an injury to a police officer. A number of arrests were made and police will carry out a full investigation into what took place. We will also be carrying out further enquiries into an attack on firefighters in Shipley.

“We have made clear that disorder of this kind, and of the attack on a house in Leeds will not be tolerated and every effort will be made to identify those involved using CCTV and bodycam footage.