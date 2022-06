Drivers are being diverted away from Burnley Road at its junction with Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council tweeted at around 6.40pm: "A road closure is in place at the junction of Tuel Lane and Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge.

"Our Highways team is on the scene diverting traffic."

Drivers are being diverted away from the area.

There are reports on social media that there has been an accident but these have not been confirmed.