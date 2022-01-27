Calder Valley MP Visits renewable energy distributor Waxman Energy

Sam Waxman (Managing Director of Waxman Energy), Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley MP), Richard Waxman (Chairman of Waxman Group), Sarah Wallace (Sales Director of Waxman Energy

In June 2021, Whittaker welcomed funding for the local area of Brighouse, which brought in £19.1million to regenerate the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his visit he said: “Waxman Energy is a fantastic local business that has brought in a wealth of positivity to the area, including jobs and distribution of renewable energy products, not only in West Yorkshire but throughout the UK.

"I feel very proud that the long-standing success of the Waxman Group comes from Calder Valley, as they have been distributing now for 75 years.”