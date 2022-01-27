Calder Valley MP Visits renewable energy distributor Waxman Energy
Calder Valley MP, Craig Whittaker, visitedto show support for the local business. Waxman Energy is one of the largest distributors of Solar PV, Battery Storage and EV Chargers in the UK.
In June 2021, Whittaker welcomed funding for the local area of Brighouse, which brought in £19.1million to regenerate the town centre.
On his visit he said: “Waxman Energy is a fantastic local business that has brought in a wealth of positivity to the area, including jobs and distribution of renewable energy products, not only in West Yorkshire but throughout the UK.
"I feel very proud that the long-standing success of the Waxman Group comes from Calder Valley, as they have been distributing now for 75 years.”
Richard Waxman, Chairman of Waxman Energy said: “It has been a delight for Craig Whittaker to come and visit us at Waxman Energy and show his interest in our business, which has many exciting things to come in the future.”