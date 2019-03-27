Calder Valley MP welcomes funding to help people off the streets in Calderdale

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker has welcomed today’s further commitment from the Conservative Government to help rough sleepers off the street for good.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire has committed £35 000 to help Calderdale support rough sleepers into safe and stable accommodation where they can rebuild their lives, part of a total investment figure of £46 million.

The funding will help Calderdale provide vulnerable people across Calder Valley with the specialist support they need.

The money will be used to help rough sleepers into accommodation, increasing existing accommodation and providing new temporary accommodation, including night shelters and hostel spaces.

Local authorities across the country will also be able to use this funding for additional staff to provide vulnerable rough sleepers with the advice and specialist support they need to get them off the streets.

This additional funding for Calderdale forms part of the Conservative Government’s £100 million plan to end rough sleeping by 2027.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “No one should ever have to face a night on the streets, and as Conservatives we are committed to ending rough sleeping for good.

“We are taking the necessary steps to make that happen, already providing 1,750 additional beds and 500 more support staff for the most vulnerable people in our society.

“But we must keep up the momentum and that’s why we are giving this funding to areas and projects that need it, ensuring progress continues to be made and people are given the help they need to turn their lives around.”

Craig Whittaker MP said: “The Conservative Party is focused on providing the right support to those who have fallen on hard times, and it’s great to see the Government committing to more support vulnerable people in Calderdale off the streets and back on their feet.

“This funding will do just that, providing local authorities with the funding they need to provide the right support so that rough sleepers across Calderdale can have a roof over the head.”

