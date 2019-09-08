Calder Valley MP welcomes up to £25 million funding boost for Brighouse and Todmorden

The Calder Valley MP has welcomed the new that Brighouse and Todmorden have been invited to bid for a share of a £3.6bn funding pot announced by the Government

Among the "pioneers" of the new Town Deals are 42 places within the Northern Powerhouse, including 16 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Craig Whittaker said The Prime Minister and the Communities Secretary have invited the towns to develop ambitious and innovative plans to boost their local economy.

"Today we see a brilliant announcement for a further two town centres in the Calder Valley. Under the Governments Stronger Towns Fund we see Brighouse and Todmorden allocated £12.5m each for local development," said Mr Whittaker.

"This is on top of the recent announcement of up to £25m for Elland in the Future High Streets Fund.

"This means that in conjunction with the local Council, local priorities like the bandstand in Todmorden or the redevelopment of the Brighouse Market can be achieved.

"I’m pleased to have played my part in securing yet more Government investment in the Calder Valley.”

Mr Whittaker added that the plans will receive up to £25 million of the Prime Minister’s £3.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund, which will ensure that towns are getting the improved transport and broadband connectivity that they need to create more jobs.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.

“We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.

“I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism”.