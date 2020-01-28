Calder Valley Search and Rescue team save man caught in countryside animal trap

A man was rescued by a specialist mountain rescue team after he got caught by an animal trap in the countryside.

Members of the Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team (CVSRT) receieved a request from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the evacuation of a male trapped by a snare in Ogden Clough.

Picture by Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

The incident on Wendensday 22 at 10.17pm also saw officers from West Yorkshire Police called.

On arrival CVSRT members and the YAS Hazardous Area Response Team (YAS HART) assessed the man.

The injured male was able to be walked safely to the awaiting ambulance.

