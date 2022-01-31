Calder Valley team come to rescue of woman who got hit and trapped by a falling tree

Volunteers from Calderdale came to the rescue of a woman who got trapped underneath a falling tree branch.

At 2.40pm on Saturday, Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team (CVSRT) received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) to help a woman who had been struck and trapped by a falling tree branch whilst out walking near Sunnydale Reservoir, East Morton.

YAS and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were first on scene and provided medical care and pain relief before removing the branch.

Upon arrival of CVSRT the injured woman was placed into a protective and warming vacuum mattress, onto a stretcher and carried out of the woods to a CVSRT vehicle.

The vehicle was able to drive along the track to the road head and transfer the casualty to the waiting ambulance.

