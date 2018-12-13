Calderdale bin dispute ends as workers secure a Living Wage

The dispute which threatened to disrupt bin and household waste services across Calderdale over the winter has now ended thanks to a pay deal

The agreementr will see the lowest paid workers earn no less than the 'real' Living Wage of £9 per hour from April 1 next year.

Members of UNISON, Britain's largest trade union, voted to accept a two year pay offer which will also see real-term increases in pay for other workers.

The waste service, operated by Suez on behalf of the Council, was due to be hit by strike action on December 3 and 4.

Ashley Harper, UNISON Regional Organiser said: "This is a real victory for the workforce, many of whom were earning less than is needed to secure a decent standard of living. It shows what workers can achieve when they join a trade union and stand together to challenge unfairness."