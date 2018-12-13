Calderdale bin dispute ends as workers secure a Living Wage

An deal has been reached with bin workers in Calderdale
The dispute which threatened to disrupt bin and household waste services across Calderdale over the winter has now ended thanks to a pay deal

The agreementr will see the lowest paid workers earn no less than the 'real' Living Wage of £9 per hour from April 1 next year.

Members of UNISON, Britain's largest trade union, voted to accept a two year pay offer which will also see real-term increases in pay for other workers.

The waste service, operated by Suez on behalf of the Council, was due to be hit by strike action on December 3 and 4.

Ashley Harper, UNISON Regional Organiser said: "This is a real victory for the workforce, many of whom were earning less than is needed to secure a decent standard of living. It shows what workers can achieve when they join a trade union and stand together to challenge unfairness."