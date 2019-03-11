Calderdale building firm scoops top industry award for a traditional restoration of a 17th century cottage

Cragg Vale based building firm Cragg Builders Ltd has scooped a prestigious Master Builder Award, taking the prize for best Heritage Project in the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) Yorkshire and Trent region.

Since 1999, the Master Builder Awards has been a flagship for high-quality building work, showcasing examples of fantastic craftsmanship, exceptional customer service and building excellence.

Organised by the FMB, the awards programme is unique in that any project entered by the builder must be backed up by the customer – giving clients the opportunity to support those building companies that have delivered exceptional results.

The awards programme recognises the hard work and contribution that small and medium-sized (SME) construction firms make to the UK construction industry.

Cragg Builders Ltd was selected to win by judges for its work on a Grade II Listed 17th century cottage in Widdop, Hebden Bridge.

Judges were impressed by the use of traditional materials, knowledge and skills to undertake the works, which in turn helped to preserve the character and heritage of such an old listed dwelling.

Cragg Builders Ltd incorporated curved and rounded corners within the lime plastering and curved skirtings to produce a first class project.

It is an excellent example of preserving and restoring a 17th Century property with traditional materials and construction methods.

Cragg Builders Ltd was selected by the region’s judges to win the Yorkshire and Trent Award, which was presented at a gala dinner hosted at The Midland Hotel, Manchester on 8th March.

The firm will now go through to compete in the national finals for the chance to win the UK category title.

The national ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Park Lane, London on September 20.

Caroline Meehan, Director of FMB North, said: “The Master Builder Awards give the FMB the opportunity to celebrate a job well done and for clients to say thank you to their builders. For the construction industry, it is an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about small local building firms and their contribution to the UK economy.

“Time and time again, we have been impressed with just how far these builders will go to ensure their client is happy. It is this dedication that we want to celebrate. Cragg Builders Ltd should feel justly proud of their achievement in winning and we wish the firm every success in the national competition.”

If Cragg Builders Ltd wins the overall national Master Builder Awards title, selected from all national category winners, the firm will drive away in a new Isuzu D-Max Utah Pick Up truck worth more than £30,000. Their client will also receive a cheque for £1,000 for their efforts.

