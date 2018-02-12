Calderdale bus alterations this weekend: will you be affected?

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is reminding the county’s bus users that there will be timetable changes over the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February.

In Calderdale, new Monday to Saturday services, 23 between Halifax and Fountainhead, and 24 between Halifax and Wainstalls, will replace services 513, 514 and 553. One service 20 journey per hour will be extended, numbered 20A, to Wainstalls continuing as service 24 to Halifax via Mixenden. Through fares will be available.

Affecting Calderdale and Kirklees New, hourly Monday to Saturday daytime services 78 and X78 will run between Halifax and Brighouse via Elland and Rastrick, replacing service 278 which will be withdrawn.

A summary of all the changes taking place can be found at www.wymetro.com/changes and ‘upcoming’ versions of timetables have been added to the site for the services affected by the changes.

Sixty-eight timetables are affected by the changes and West Yorkshire Combined Authority which will be changing information displays at 7,800 of the 14,000 bus stops and shelters is manages across the county.

Bus users are encouraged to use yournextbus, an online real-time information system, which can also been accesses through the Combined Authority’s Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com will also be updated to reflect the new timetables.