Calderdale bus delays and diversions: how is your service running?

Bus routes in Calderdale have had to be shifted after ongoing issues with adverse weather conditions.

Commuters are warned to expect delays as adverse weather continues to make its presence felt on the region's road network.

The First West Huddersfield service is currently going via Outlane, across to Ainley top, down into Elland, back on to the bypass and into Halifax, omitting Sowood and Stainland.

Many bus routes are thought to be suffering slight delays.

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: "Calderdale routes have suffered delays but are beginning to return to normal. Anyone who thinks they may be affected by these delays should check social media channels for updates."

Earlier, an road traffic accident in Dewsbury caused major disruption to the 126, 127 and 203 bus routes, which are now thought to be back to normal.