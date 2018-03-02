Calderdale bus routes: Has your service been affected heading into rush hour?

A number of Calderdale bus routes have been affected by the overnight snowfall as we head into Friday morning rush hour.
An announcement from First West Yorkshire indicated the following, with the majority of services unaffected:
508 Halifax – Leeds Operating normal route
510 Halifax – Mixenden Operating normal route (omitting Hollins Lane) to Mixenden
512 Halifax – Mixenden (Pellon Lane) Operating normal route (omitting Hambleton Estate)
512 Halifax – Mixenden (Lee Mount) Operating normal route (omitting Hambleton Estate)
521 Halifax – Illingworth Operating full route
522 Halifax – Illingworth Operating full route
523 Halifax – Illingworth Operating via Keighley Road (omitting Heathmoor Park Road)
539 Halifax – Stainland Operating full route
542 Halifax – Norton Tower Operating full route
542 Halifax – Siddal Operating full route
548 Halifax – Nunnery Lane Operating full route
549 Halifax – Huddersfield Operating full route
590 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route
592 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route
590 Todmorden – Rochdale Operating full route 592 Todmorden – Burnley Operating via Townley (omitting Mount Lane and Mearclough)
560 Halifax – Commons Operating to Rishworth only
571 Halifax – Bradford Operating normal route (omitting Whinney Hill Park
576 Halifax – Bradford Operating full route
579 Halifax – Sowerby Operating full route