Calderdale bus routes: Has your service been affected heading into rush hour?

A number of Calderdale bus routes have been affected by the overnight snowfall as we head into Friday morning rush hour.

An announcement from First West Yorkshire indicated the following, with the majority of services unaffected:

508 Halifax – Leeds Operating normal route

510 Halifax – Mixenden Operating normal route (omitting Hollins Lane) to Mixenden

512 Halifax – Mixenden (Pellon Lane) Operating normal route (omitting Hambleton Estate)

512 Halifax – Mixenden (Lee Mount) Operating normal route (omitting Hambleton Estate)

521 Halifax – Illingworth Operating full route

522 Halifax – Illingworth Operating full route

523 Halifax – Illingworth Operating via Keighley Road (omitting Heathmoor Park Road)

539 Halifax – Stainland Operating full route

542 Halifax – Norton Tower Operating full route

542 Halifax – Siddal Operating full route

548 Halifax – Nunnery Lane Operating full route

549 Halifax – Huddersfield Operating full route

590 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route

592 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route

590 Todmorden – Rochdale Operating full route 592 Todmorden – Burnley Operating via Townley (omitting Mount Lane and Mearclough)

560 Halifax – Commons Operating to Rishworth only

571 Halifax – Bradford Operating normal route (omitting Whinney Hill Park

576 Halifax – Bradford Operating full route

579 Halifax – Sowerby Operating full route