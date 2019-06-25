Calderdale businessman launches care company with a difference

A Calderdale entrepreneur has created care company with a difference.

After spending many years looking after his grandparents who both suffered a stroke, Arshad Farid has launched in-home care company, Caremark Calderdale.

The businessman has aspirations to tackle the growing need of quality care and social isolation that is prevalent in the region.

On Monday, June 17, Arshad (known as Ash) invited the Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Dot Foster, to his office for the official grand opening.

The buzz of the day generated much attention with members of the public and Caremark’s team enjoyed meeting some of the people they would be caring for in the coming weeks and months.

The 34-year-old has spent most of his career working in financial services until, in recent years, he opened an indoor football centre to promote sports and exercise to the local community.

It was during this time that Ash became a carer for his grandparents after they both, unfortunately, suffered a stroke, deciding to sell his football centre and launch an alternative community-minded enterprise instead.

Ash said: “The thing that sets us apart from other providers in the area is that we are challenging the current model for delivering care.

“We’re putting a brand-new system in place to meet the varying needs of our clients.

“Our aim is to be the carer of choice for the people of Calderdale, inspiring elderly and vulnerable members of the community to live independently, for as long as they possibly can.

“I wanted to make a real difference and Caremark’s proven quality of care can do just that.

“The people of Calderdale were so welcoming of my previous business, that I believe they will do the same for this one.”