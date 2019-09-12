Calderdale campaigners prepare for fun day to save green space

Organisers of a campaign to save a public green space in Todmorden will be hosting a special event this weekend.

The Save Denis’ Field Group has organised a fun, informative afternoon event on the field on Saturday, September 14 between 2pm and 4pm to inform the public of the situation and to celebrate the beauty of the place.

As well as information about the field, there will be fun games, activities and refreshments. All are welcome to come along to the free event.

Denis’ Field is a large playing field, play area and wildlife habitat in the Stansfield Hall area

It is owned by Calderdale Council and the field has been identified in the Calderdale Local Plan for housing development.

The Save Denis’ Field Group wants the field to be given “Local Green Space” status.

Only a very small number of houses are planned to be built on the site but the group feels that the loss to the community would be considerable.

The group’s spokesman, Barry Cook, said: “We need new housing, but not here on this vital public green area where for many years people of all ages have exercised, played, relaxed, and enjoyed the outdoor space.

“It is a great place for adults and children especially as it can easily be accessed on foot. Children of all ages come and use the field for football and cricket.

“They are able to access the field safely by using the railway footbridge at the top of Stansfield Road.

“The majority of householders in that area do not have gardens and Denis’ Field is a vital green space where children can go and play safely.

“The field is popular with dog walkers and for picnics on sunny days.”