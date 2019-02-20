Calderdale car parking price hikes to hit the borough

Calderdale Council is to introduce new car parking price charges with the majority of prices set for an increase.

From Monday February 25 2019, changes to existing parking charges will be introduced on a number of streets and in car parks across the borough.

Following approval by Cabinet in November 2018, parking tariffs are now being amended in a mix of on-street and off-street existing pay and display locations.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We review our parking charges every two years to keep prices up-to-date and ensure availability and turnover of spaces to help boost the local economy.

“We’ve looked at tariffs right across Calderdale and carefully considered each town’s circumstances and individual requirements. In some places charges have reduced, for example we’ve introduced a flat £1 per day charge on Saturdays in North Bridge car park in Halifax to encourage more people to come to the town to enjoy shopping or leisure activities.”

The Council said the money raised from parking charges is used to support investment in local highways initiatives.

Any resulting income would contribute to important schemes such as maintenance work and the LED street lighting rollout across Calderdale.

Notices are in place in affected car parks and on-street parking places.

For a full rundown on the changes to car parking prices in Calderdale click here