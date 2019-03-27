Calderdale caravan site to double in size on green belt land

A Calderdale caravan site can have an extra pitches on its green belt land, councillors have agreed.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee agreed to Mr G. I. Smith’s application to create the extra spaces at Rough Hey Wood camp site at Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge.

Councillors heard the site already has five caravan pitches, with the applicant wanting to double that number for static caravans at the site, which is in the green belt.

Ward Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) told the committee the council’s Tourism section supported the application.

“It ticks the boxes. It’s on an existing camp site with existing facilities. It will have no impact on the openness of the green belt whatsoever and any concerns can be overcome by conditions,” he said.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked if the work would necessitate excavating the field to supply services like electrics but the applicant’s agent said no excavations would be needed.

The agent said that in addition to the caravan spaces already there, currently up to 80 tent pitches could be fitted on the site.

New caravan spaces would follow the line of the existing five and were screened by trees, he added.

Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) and Coun Colin Peel (Con, Brighouse) both said they would like to see a condition restricting the site’s use to a certain time each year, perhaps ten months.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said he had doubts and recommended refusal in order to protect the green belt from more development, but his amendment was not seconded.

Coun Kirton said he appreciated it was in the green belt but having been on a site visit believed it would have no adverse impact because of the tree screening.

Councillors approved the application.