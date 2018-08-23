Calderdale CCG confirm annual meeting plans

Calderdale’s health and care services will come together to reflect on the progress seen over the past year at NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) annual general meeting 2018.

The event takes place on Thursday 13 September 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:15pm at The MBI Shay Stadium, Halifax, and is an opportunity for people who live and work in Calderdale to see how effective partnership working between health commissioners, service providers and organisations from the voluntary and community sector is improving health and care services in the area.

The evening will start with a health marketplace event from 6.00pm-7.00pm, with information stalls from organisations responsible for Calderdale’s health and social care services, including NHS Calderdale CCG, local NHS trusts and Calderdale Council, as well as informative and interactive stalls from voluntary and community organisations which provide health and care support services.

At 7pm NHs Calderdale CCG will present a review of its activities in 2017/18, looking at the successes and challenges in commissioning Calderdale’s health services over the past year, and setting out plans for the future.

Dr Steven Cleasby, Clinical Chair of NHS Calderdale CCG said:

“Our AGM is an opportunity for us to share the success we’ve seen in improving health and care services in Calderdale with the people who use and rely on them, give people the opportunity to ask questions about their NHS and spell out our vision for the future.

“It’s also a chance for us to thank the providers, who deliver vital NHS Services in Calderdale, and all of the members of staff in the CCG’s 25 member GP practices, who are the face of the NHS for the majority of people in our area.

“I’m looking forward to members of the public joining us for what I’m sure will be an interesting and informative evening, and I hope to see many people there.”

Dr Matt Walsh, Chief Officer Calderdale CCG said:

“This has been a good year. We set out with a clear intention to improve the position for people stuck in hospital, whose discharge home was delayed.

“Over the past year, the position in Calderdale on delayed discharges has changed dramatically. From being one of the worst performing systems nationally, we are now one of the best. In making this change we have made a real difference to people and we have done it by working in strong partnership with our hospital and local authority colleagues.

“The partnership is going from strength to strength. At our AGM we will have the opportunity to talk about the benefits this better joined-up approach is having for people using these services, their families and carers.

“We all know that the NHS is under real pressure, in this, the year of its 70th anniversary. The fact that we have so many great stories to tell about many of the services that the local health and care system, is delivering, is down to the hard work of all of our staff and their amazing commitment to service. This event is an opportunity to celebrate that.”

The CCG’s annual report, which details its activity during 2017/18, can be found online at https://www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk/agm-2018/, along with the opportunity for those interested to register their attendance.