Calderdale cheesemaker wins gold at prestigious World Cheese Awards

Tenacres Cheese of Hebden Bridge has been named among the winners at the 32nd annual World Cheese Awards in Bergamo, Italy, standing out from a record-breaking 3,804 entries.

Tenacres Cheese was awarded a coveted super gold award for its Hebden Goat, an aged fresh raw goat’s milk cheese.

With entries representing 42 nations from six continents at the World Cheese Awards this year, Tenacres has gained an internationally recognised seal of approval from a truly global cheese event.

Gillian Clough, who founded Tenacres Cheese in 2014, said: “Having achieved four gold World Cheese Awards in previous years, it is an honour to be recognised with a prestigious super gold award, putting Hebden Goat in ‘The World’s Best 84 cheeses’ – a remarkable achievement for a dairy with limited facilities and within the first five years of operation.”

Records were broken across the board again this year, as more nations than ever before entered cheeses into the planet’s biggest cheese-only event.

Entries made their way by boat, truck, train and plane via 13 consolidation points around the world, from countries including Brazil, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. 260 judges from 35 different countries then assessed the appearance, texture, aroma and flavour of the cheeses, giving Bronze, Silver, Gold and Super Gold awards to worthy entries.