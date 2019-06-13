Calderdale company hit with £33,350 fine after worker is trapped in crushing machine

Calderdale company MJB Excavations and Plant Hire Ltd has been sentenced for safety breaches after a worker suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and a crushed arm.

Leeds Magistrates court heard how, on March 18, 2015, Josh Mathieson, 22, was operating an EXTEC 5000 turbo screen 3-way split machine on North Dean Business Park, Greetland, when his arm became trapped between the moving belt and the roller.

Mr Mathieson had to be cut free from the machine, and sustained a punctured lung, three broken ribs, a fracture to the top half of his right arm and nerve damage.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that there was a lack of guarding on the machine which is used to crush and grade recycled aggregate stone.

MJB Excavations and Plant Hire Ltd of North Dean Business Park, Halifax pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company has been fined £33,350.00 and ordered to pay £950 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Sarah Lee commented: “This injury was easily preventable, and the risk from the unguarded machine should have been identified.”

“Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk from dangerous parts of machinery.”