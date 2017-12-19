Calderdale Council completes U-turn and reverses its controversial gritting policy - see if your road will now be salted this winter

Calderdale Council has reversed its controversial new gritting policy.

The council began revising the police when the recent cold snap left many roads in the borough untreated, resulting in vehicles and pedestrians slipping and sliding on icy roads and pavements, with councillors the length and breadth of Calderdale receiving complaints about the lack of grit.

Three weeks ago when the freezing conditions really began to bite the council re-introduced gritting onto some roads it had previously salted but criticism remained over methods of gritting - with some primary routes icing up again after treatment and some routes being gritten on one width of the carriageway but not the other, resulting in traffic snarl-ups.

This afternoon the council has taken further action, effectively reversing the policy, which it been told to implement to comply with the new code of practice, Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure. It produced a flow chart of how resources would be used but received criticism from residents and councillors who said Calderdale’s topography had not been taken into account.

It had pledged day by day re-examination of the policy with a major review next summer.

Last week Conservative Coubn Andrew Tagg (Skircoat) also raised concerns over the wisdom of introducing the new policy at a time of changeover of the gritting contract.

Today the council said it had fully reassessed its pilot policy, resulting in the restoration of routes which have been gritted previously, unless significant health and safety or access issues prevent this.

The list of routes to be gritted is shown below.

Additional gritting capacity is being sourced, with 21 gritting vehicles available by December 22, and additional on call cover in the event of extreme weather conditions.

Extra salt bins are arriving around Calderdale this week, and local people will be able to request refills by completing a form on the council’s website www.calderdale.gov.uk

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Throughout the recent icy weather, we have listened carefully to community concerns about our pilot gritting policy and are taking action, wherever appropriate, to ensure a safe and consistent process for the future.”

He said this further enhancement in the service will have financial implications at a time of unprecedented pressures in council funding. The impact of this is being assessed to enable full consideration before agreement of budget proposals in February 2018 relating to the Highways Maintenance Service in future years.

The council will also monitor the implementation of these actions to inform the final policy to be agreed on winter gritting in spring 2018.

Coun Tagg, who had tried with Conservative colleagues to persuade fellow councillors to reverse the policy at Place Scrutiny Committee on December 7 but was unsuccessful said: “I am pleased the council is finally listening to the public and the Conservative group position on this and returning to the original gritting policy - and accepted they have had issues with the overall contract,” he said.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, who the policy had been “a disaster”, said: “This further U-turn from the council is a victory for those local residents and campaigners who have lobbied Calderdale for a reinstatement of their service for a number of weeks.

“Since the council implemented their new policy on winter gritting, thousands of residents across Calderdale have been without a gritting service. Over the recent period of poor weather, this has resulted in a spate of accidents and has seen a number of rural areas in the Calder Valley completely cut off.

“Along with Conservative councillors, I have been calling for the council to reinstate the service to all of the routes which were removed from the gritting list this winter. The council’s new policy has created absolute chaos in many rural communities across Calder Valley.

“My office has received well over one hundred complaints about the removal of this service and I have been working with residents from many different parts of the Calder Valley to get their particular services restored.

“The council’s new policy has been poorly judged and the implementation of this has been an absolute disaster. They have made several changes over recent weeks and the latest move to make a full U-turn is welcome but long overdue.”

Coun Scott Benton, Leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council, said: “The council sought to introduce this new policy without full consultation with residents and it clearly didn’t evaluate these changes properly. This debacle has caused great inconvenience for thousands of residents and now leaves the council facing a number of claims for damages following accidents that should have been avoided. We fully welcome the reinstatement of the original gritting service but serious questions have to be asked about the council’s shambolic handling of this whole mess.”

The list of roads which the council will now grit is:

Primary routes:

Aachen Way Halifax A58

Acre Lane Sowerby

Ainley Bottom Elland

Akroyd Lane Pecket Well

Albert Road Pellon

Albert Road Sowerby Bridge

Albert Street Halifax

Albert Street Halifax

Albion Street Halifax

Alexandra Street Halifax

Alloe Field View Illingworth

Alma Lane Triangle

Angel Road Halifax

Appleyard Road Mytholmroyd

Arden Road Halifax

Armitage Ave Brighouse

Armitage Road Brighouse

Armitage Way Brighouse

Ashenhurst Road Todmorden

Ashfield Road Greetland

Ashlea Avenue Brighouse

Aysgarth Avenue Brighouse

Back Bowling Green Road Stainland

Back Clough Northowram A681

Back O’ Th’ Height Rishworth

Backhold Drive Siddal

Backhold Lane Siddal

Bacup Road Todmorden A681

Bailey Hall Road Halifax

Baitings Gate Road Ripponden

Balkram Drive Mixenden

Balkram Edge Mixenden

Balkram Road Mixenden

Bank Bottom Halifax

Bank Edge Road Ovenden

Bank Edge Road Ovenden

Bank Top Southowram

Bankfoot Hebden Bridge A646

Banksfield Avenue Mytholmroyd

Barum Top Halifax A629

Bates Avenue Sowerby

Battinson Road Halifax

Baxter Lane Northowram

Beacon Hill Road Halifax

Beech Road Sowerby Bridge

Beechwood Avenue Sowerby

Beechwood Road Holmfield

Beestonley Lane Stainland

Belgrave Avenue Claremount

Belgrave Street Claremount Bentley Avenue Brighouse

Berry Lane Halifax

Bethel Street Brighouse

Billy Lane Old Town

Birchcliffe Road Hebden Bridge

Birdcage Hill Savile Park

Birdcage Lane Savile Park

Birds Royd Lane Brighouse

Birkby Lane Bailiff Bridge A649

Blackey Road Blackley

Blackley New Road Blackley A629

Blackshaw Clough Road Soyland

Blackstone Edge Road Blackstone Edge B6138

Blackwall Lane Sowerby Bridge

Blake Law Lane Clifton

Boggart Lane Sowerby Bridge

Bolton Brow Sowerby Bridge A58

Bonegate Road Brighouse

Boothtown Road Boothtown A647

Bowling Dyke Halifax

Bowling Green Road Stainland

Boxhall Road Elland

Boy Mill Road Luddenden

Boyne Street Halifax

Bradford Road Brighouse A641

Bradford Road Northowram A6036

Bradford Road Stump Cross A6036

Bradshaw Lane Bradshaw

Bramley Lane Hipperholme

Bramston Street Brighouse A643

Branch Road Barkisland

Brian Royd Lane Greetland

Bridge End Brighouse

Bridge End Ripponden

Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge

Bridge Lanes Hebden Bridge A646

Bridge Road Brighouse

Brier Hey Lane Mytholmroyd

Briggate Brighouse A643

Briggate Elland B6114

Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road Shelf A644

Brighouse Bus Station Brighouse

Brighouse Road Hipperholme A644

Broad Carr Lane Hollywell Green

Broad Lane Todmorden

Broad Street Halifax A629

Broad Tree Road Ovenden

Broadgate Todmorden

Broadstone Street Todmorden

Broadway Sowerby

Brocks Luddenden Foot

Brookfoot Lane Southowram

Brooksbank School Bus Terminus Elland

Brow Lane Holmfield Brow Lane Shelf

Brow Wood Rise Shelf

Bull Close Lane Halifax

Bull Green Halifax

Burdock Way Halifax A58

Burley Street Elland

Burnley Road Luddenden Foot A646

Burnley Road Mytholmroyd A646

Burnley Road Todmorden A646

Burnley Road Warley A646

Burnsall Road Rastrick

Burrwood Way Hollywell Green

Butterworth End Lane Norland

Butterworth Lane Triangle

Cain Lane Southowram

Calder Street Brighouse

Calder Street West Vale

Calderdale Royal Accident & Emergency Car

Park Salterhebble

Calderdale Way Elland A629

Carlton Place Halifax

Carlton Street Hebden Bridge

Carr Green Lane Rastrick

Carr House Lane Shelf C585

Carr House Road Shelf A6036

Carrfield Villas Cornholme

Castle Avenue Rastrick

Catherine Street Elland

Causeway Foot Halifax

Causeway Wood Road Todmorden

Cave Hill Northowram

Central Street Halifax

Charles Street Elland C5954

Charlestown Road Halifax C5951

Cheapside Halifax

Cheetham Street Hebden Bridge

Church Bank Lane Cragg Vale

Church Lane Hebden Bridge

Church Lane Pellon

Church Lane Southowram C531

Church Street Brighouse A643

Church Street Elland

Church Street Halifax C5954

Claremount Road Boothtown C5952

Clay Pit Lane Sowood B6112

Clay Pitts Lane Cotton Stones C586

Clay Pitts Lane Pellon

Clay Street Sowerby Bridge

Cliff Hill Lane Warley

Clifton Common Clifton A643

Clifton Road Clifton A643

Clough Lane Mixenden C5955

Clough Lane Rastrick A6107

Clough Road Norland C569 Club Lane Ovenden

Coal Pit Lane Clifton

Coley Road Hipperholme

Commercial Street Brighouse

Commercial Street Halifax A629

Commercial Street Hebden Bridge A6033

Commercial Street Todmorden

Cooper Bridge Road Cooper Bridge A62

Cooper Lane Shelf B6147

Copley Avenue Copley

Copley Lane Copley

Corn Market Halifax

Coronation Street Elland

Court Lane Highroad Well

Cousin Lane Ovenden

Cow Green Halifax A629

Cowhurst Avenue Todmorden

Crag Lane Wheatley

Cragg Road Mytholmroyd B6138

Crestfield Avenue Elland

Cripplegate Halifax

Cross Hills Halifax

Cross Lane Elland

Cross Lane MANKINHOLES C539

Cross Stone Road Todmorden

Cross Stone Road Todmorden

Cross Wells Road RIPPONDEN C586

Cross Wells Road Ripponden

Crossley New Road Todmorden

Crossley Street Halifax

Crown Street Halifax

Crown Street Hebden Bridge

Crowtrees Lane RASTRICK A643

Daisy Road Brighouse

Davey Lane Blackshaw Head

Dean Clough HALIFAX

Dean House Lane Luddenden

Dean Lane Triangle

Deep Lane CLIFTON C533

Deep Lane COTTON STONES C586

Delf Hill Rastrick

Delf Hill Rastrick

Dene View Into Woodbank School Grounds Luddenden

Denfield Lane Ovenden

Denholme Gate Road HIPPERHOLME A644

Dewsbury Road Elland B6114

Dineley Avenue Todmorden

Dob Lane Sowerby

Doctor Hill Pellon

Draper Lane HEPTONSTALL

Dryclough Lane SKIRCOAT GREEN A646

Dudwell Lane SKIRCOAT GREEN

Eastwood Road Todmorden

Eaves Road Hebden Bridge Edge Hey Road COLDEN C19

Edwards Road Pye Nest

Elizabeth Street Elland

Elland ‐ Riorges Link ELLAND B6114

Elland Bridge Elland

Elland Lane ELLAND C532

Elland Road BRIGHOUSE A6025

Elland Road RIPPONDEN B6113

Elland Wood Bottom SALTERHEBBLE A629

Elsinore Avenue Elland

Ewood Drive Mytholmroyd

Ewood Hall Avenue Mytholmroyd

Ewood Lane Todmorden

Exley Slip Road Exley

Ferney Lee Road Todmorden

Field Head Lane Illingworth

Field Lane

Rastrick

Field Top Road Rastrick

Finkil Street Sowerby

Folly Hall Lane Cragg Vale

Fore Lane Sowerby Bridge

Fore Lane Avenue Sowerby

Foundry Street Sowerby Bridge

Fountain Street Halifax A629

Frances Street Elland

Francis Street Halifax

Free School Lane Savile Park Furness Drive Illingworth

Gall Lane Cornholme

Ganny Road Brighouse

Gaol Lane Halifax

Garden Road BRIGHOUSE

Garden Street Todmorden

Georges Square Halifax

Georges Street Halifax

Gibbet Street Halifax

Gibralatar Road Highroad Well

Godfrey Road Skircoat Green

Godley Lane STUMP CROSS A58

Godley Road HALIFAX A58

Godly Lane Rishworth

Goldfields Way Greetland

Gooder Lane BRIGHOUSE C532

Gooder Street Brighouse

Grange Lane Clifton

Grantham Road Boothtown

Grassmere Drive Elland

Great Albion Street Halifax

Great House Road Todmorden

Greave House Drive Luddenden Foot

Green Lane Bradshaw

Green Lane Illingworth

Green Lane SOWOOD B6112

Green Lane West Vale

Greenacres (2nd Right) SHELF

Greenacres Drive SHELF

Greenfield Avenue LIGHTCLIFFE

Greenfield Terrace Cornholme

Greetland Road BARKISLAND B6113

Grimescar Road Ainley Top

Grove Avenue Ovenden

Haley Hill HALIFAX A647

Halifax Bus Station Halifax

Halifax Fire Station Halifax

Halifax Road BRIGHOUSE A644

Halifax Road CHARLESTOWN A646

Halifax Road ELLAND A629

Halifax Road HIPPERHOLME A58

Halifax Road RIPPONDEN A58

Halifax Road SHELF A6036

Halifax Road TODMORDEN A646

Hall Lane Northowram

Hall Street Brighouse

Hall Street North Boothtown

Hallroyd Road Todmorden

Hambleton Drive Mixenden

Hammerstones Leach Lane ELLAND C567

Hammerstones Road Elland

Hanson Lane Halifax

Harrison Road Halifax

Harvelin Park Mankinholes Haugh Shaw Road King Cross

Hayley Hill Slip Road Halifax

Heath Hill Road Halifax

Heath Road Halifax

Heathmoor Park Road Illingworth

Hebble End HEBDEN BRIDGE

Hebble Lane Wheatley

Height Road MYTHOLMROYD C42

Hepton Drive Heptonstall

Heptonstall Road HEBDEN BRIDGE C19

Hey Head Lane Todmorden

High Stones Road Cragg Vale

High Street Stainland

Higham

& Do

b Lane Sowerby

Highfield Road Elland

Highlands Lane Illingworth

Highmoor Lane CLIFTON A643

Highroad Well Lane Halifax

Hirst Grove Dodd Naze

Hob Lane Mytholmroyd

Holdsworth Road Holmfield

Hollas Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hollins Crescent HEBDEN BRIDGE

Hollins Lane Mixenden

Hollins Place HEBDEN BRIDGE A6033

Hollins Road TODMORDEN C538

Hollins Road Splitter Islan

d TODMORDEN C538

Holly Bank Road Rastrick

Holmes Road Sowerby Bridge

Holmfield Industrial Estate Holmfield

Hope Street Hebden Bridge

Hopwood Lane Halifax

Horley Green Road Halifax

Horton Street Halifax

Hoults Lane Greetland

Hubberton Green Road Sowerby

Hud Hill Shelf

Huddersfield Road BRIGHOUSE A641

Huddersfield Road ELLAND C567

Huddersfield Road HALIFAX A629

Huddersfiel

d Road SALTERHEBBLE A629

Hullenedge Lane Elland

Hullenedge Road Elland

Hullet Close Mytholmroyd

Hullet Drive MYTHOLMROYD

Hunger Hill Halifax

Hunter Hill Road Mixenden

Illingworth Road Illingworth

Ingham Lane Bradshaw

J25 Motorway Roundabout Brighouse

Jackson Lane BARKISLAND

Jagger Green Lane Hollywell Green

Jepson Lane Elland

Jerry Fields Road Luddenden Foot Jim Allen Lane MIDGLEY C42

Jubilee Road Siddal

Jubilee Way Elland

Jumble Dyke RASTRICK C532

Keats Avenue TODMORDEN

Kebs Road TODMORDEN C19

Keighley Close Illingworth

Keighley Road HEBDEN BRIDGE A6033

Keighley Road ILLINGWORTH A629

Kell Lane STUMP CROSS

Kelvin Road Elland

Kershaw Crescent Luddenden Foot

Kershaw Drive Luddenden Foot

Key Sike Lane TODMORDEN

Kilnhurst Roa

d TODMORDEN

King Cross Road HALIFAX A58

King Cross Street HALIFAX A58

King Edward Street Halifax

King Street Halifax

King Street HEBDEN BRIDGE A646

King Street Turning Circle HEBDEN BRIDGE

Knowlwood Road TODMORDEN C538

Lacy Way, Lowfields

Lands Head Lane Northwram

Lane Ends Wheatley

Lane Head Road Ripponden

Laverock Lane Brighouse

Law Lane SOUTHOWRAM C531

Lawson Road Brighouse

Lee Bottom Road TODMORDEN

Lee Bridge Halifax

Lee Mount Road Lee Mount

Lee Wood Road Hebden Bridge

Leeds Road HIPPERHOLME A58

Leeds Road STUMP CROSS A58

Lightcliffe Road Brighouse

Lighthazles Road SOYLAND C586

Lillands Lane Brighouse

Lindley Moor Road Ainley Top

Lindley Road Blackley

Lister Lane Halifax

Lister Street Brighouse

Lock View, Elland

Locksley Road Brighouse

Long Causeway RISHWORTH C538

Long Lane Wheatley

Long Royd Road TRIANGLE

Long Wall West Vale

Longfield Heptonstall

Longfield Road TODMORDEN

Longfield Way TODMORDEN

Lower Edge Road Elland C532

Lower Edge Road Rastrick C532

Lower Kirkgate HALIFAX C5951 Lowfields Way Elland

Luddenden Lane LUDDENDEN FOOT C42

Ludenscheid Link BRIGHOUSE A644

Lumb Lane Wainstalls

Lumbutts Road TODMORDEN C539

Lydgate Northowram

Malham Road Brighouse

Maltings Road Halifax

Mankinholes Bank TODMORDEN C539

Manor Drive Dodd Naze

Mark Lane TODMORDEN

Market Street Halifax

Market Street HEBDEN BRIDGE A646

Mearclough Road Sowerby Bridge

Midgley Road MYTHOLMROYD

Midgley Road Sowerby Bridge

Mill Bank Road TRIANGLE C587

Mill Lane Boothtown

Mill Lane Brighouse

Mill Lane MIXENDEN C5955

Mill Royd Street Brighouse

Milner Lane Greetland

Milton Avenue Sowerby Bridge

Milton Street Sowerby Bridge

Mirey Lane Sowerby

Mission Street Brighouse

Mixenden Lane MIXENDEN C5955

Mixenden Road Mixenden

Moderna Way MYTHOLMROYD

Moor Bottom Lane NORLAND C569

Moor Bottom Road ILLINGWORTH

Moor End Road HALIFAX C5955

Moor Field Road Halifax

Moorfield Street Halifax

Moorlands Road Greetland

Moss Drive Illingworth

Moss Lane ILLINGWORTH

Mount Lane Cornholme

Mount Pleasant Drive MYTHOLMROYD

Mount Pleasant Street TODMORDEN

Mount Tabor Road Mount Tabor

Mulcture Hall Road Halifax

Mytholm Turning Circle HEBDEN BRIDGE

Natty Lane Illingworth

Navigation Close Lowfields

Nest Lane Mytholmroyd

New Bank HALIFAX A58

New Bank Roundabout Halifax

New Bank Slip Road Halifax

New Brunswick Street Halifax

New Hey Road RASTRICK A643

New Lane Skircoat Green

New Road Halifax

New Road HEBDEN BRIDGE A646 New Road Holywell Green

New Road LUDDENDEN C42

New Road MANKINHOLES C539

New Road MYTHOLMROYD B6138

New Road Stainland

New Shaw Lane BLACKSHAW HEAD C19

New Street Clifton

Newlands Avenue Northowram

Newlands Grove Northowram

Newlands Road Northowram

Nook Lane OLD TOWN C42

Norland Road Greetland

Norland Road Sowerby Bridge

North Bridge Halifax

North Bridge Street Halifax

North Parade Halifax

Northgate Elland

Northowram Green Northowram

Nunnery Lane Rastrick

Nursery Lane Ovenden

Nursery Lane RIPPONDEN C586

Oak Avenue TODMORDEN

Oak Hill TRIANGLE C587

Oak Lane TRIANGLE C587

Oaklands Brighouse

Occupation Lane ILLINGWORTH

Ogden Lane BRIGHOUSE C532

Old Lane Halifax

Old Lindley Road Outland

Old Market Halifax

Old Power Way Lowfields

Old Shaw Lane BLACKSHAW HEAD C19

Old Station Road Luddenden Foot

Oldham Road RIPPONDEN A672

Oldroyd Road Todmorden

Orange Street HALIFAX A629

Orange Street Roundabout Halifax

Otter Lee Lane MILL BANK C586

Ovenden Road HALIFAX A629

Ovenden Way Ovenden

Ovenden Wood Road Halifax

Owler Ings Road BRIGHOUSE A643

Oxford Lane Siddal

Oxford Road Halifax

Paddock Lane Halifax

Palace House Road HEBDEN BRIDGE

Park Lane Siddal

Park Road ELLAND A6025

Park Road Sowerby bridge

Park Road Todmorden

Parkinson Lane Halifax

Parrock Lane OLD TOWN C42

Parsons Lane TODMORDEN

Pavement Lane ILLINGWORTH Pellon Lane HALIFAX C5955

Pellon New Road HALIFAX C5955

Phoebe Lane Halifax

Phoenix Street TODMORDEN

Pinfold Lane SOWERBY C573

Plain Lane SOWERBY C586

Ploughcroft Lane Boothtown

Police Station Car Park Halifax

Pollit Avenue Sowerby

Portland Place HALIFAX A629

Powell Street Halifax

Premier Way Elland

Prescott Street Halifax

Princess Street Halifax

Prospect Street Boothtown

Pudding Lane TODMORDEN

Pudsey Road TODMORDEN

Pye Nest Road HALIFAX B6140

Quarry Hill Sowerby Bridge

Quebec Street Elland

Queens Road KING CROSS C5957

Queensbury Road BOOTHTOWN A647

Rails Lane Luddenden

Range Bank Halifax

Range Lane Halifax

Rastrick Common BRIGHOUSE C532

Ratten Row Road SOWERBY C586

Ravenscliffe School To Car Park Skircoat Green

Raw Lane ILLINGWORTH C5955

Rawroyds Holywell Green

Rawson Street Halifax

Rawson Street North Halifax

Regent Street Halifax

Richmond Avenue Sowerby

Richmond Close Halifax

Richmond Road Halifax

Richmond Street Halifax

Riley Lane Bradshaw

Rise Lane Todmorden

Rishworth Mill Lane To Car Park Rishworth

Rishworth New Road RISHWORTH C538

Rishworth Road Barkisland

River Bank Way (Turn & Return), Elland

River Street To End And Return Brighouse

Rochdale Road GREETLAND B6113

Rochdale Road HALIFAX A58

Rochdale Road RIPPONDEN A58

Rochdale Road TODMORDEN A6033

Rochdale Road TRIANGLE A58

Roils Head Road Halifax

Rookes Lane Norwood Green

Rooley Heights Sowerby

Rooley Lane SOWERBY C586

Round Hill Holmfield Royd Lane RIPPONDEN

Russell Street Halifax

Rye Lane Pellon

Saddleworth Road BARKISLAND B6114

Saddleworth Road GREETLAND B6114

Salt Drake COTTON STONES C586

Salterhebble Hill HALIFAX A629

Sandbeds Road Pellon

Savile Park Road Halifax

Savile Road Elland

Savile Road Halifax

Savile Way Lowfields

Savile Way Lowfields

Scammonden Road BARKISLAND C569

Scar Bottom Lane Greetland

Scarr Bottom Road Halifax

School Lane Illingworth

School Street Greetland

School Street To Balmoral Street Hebden Bridge

Scott Street Walsden

Scout Road MYTHOLMROYD C573

Shakespear Avenue Todmorden

Shaw Hill HALIFAX C5954

Shaw Lane Halifax

Shaw Lane NORLAND C569

Shaw Wood Road TODMORDEN C539

Shay Lane Holmfield

Shay Syke HALIFAX C5954

Shelf Hall Lane Shelf

Shelf Road Hebden Bridge

Sherburn Road Brighouse

Sherwood Road Brighouse

Shield Hall Lane Sowerby

Shore New Road Todmorden

Shroggs Road Halifax

Siddal New Road Halifax

Silver Street Halifax

Simmonds Lane Halifax

Skircoat Green Halifax

Skircoat Green Road Halifax

Skircoat Moor Road HALIFAX A646

Skircoat Road HALIFAX A629

Slade Lane Rastrick

Smith House Lane Lightcliffe

Smithwell Lane HEPTONSTALL C19

Smithy Lane COLDEN C19

Smithy Street Halifax

Solomon Hill MIDGLEY C42

South Lane To Industrial Estate Elland

South Parade HALIFAX C5954

South Parade STAINLAND B6112

South Street Halifax

Southfield Heptonstall

Southgate ELLAND C567 Southgate Elland

Southgate Halifax

Sowerby Croft Lane Sowerby Bridge

Sowerby Lane LUDDENDEN FOOT C573

Sowerby Lane SOWERBY C573

Sowerby New Road SOWERBY BRIDGE C573

Sowerby Street Sowerby Bridge

Soyland Town Road Ripponden

Spring Edge Halifax

Spring Field Road Elland

Spring Hall Lane Halifax

Spring View Road LUDDENDEN FOOT

Square Road HALIFAX C5954

St James Road Halifax

St Johns Lane Halifax

St Peters Avenue Sowerby

Stafford Square Halifax

Stainland Road ELLAND B6112

Stainland Road OUTLANE B6112

Stainland Road SOWOOD B6112

Stanley Road Halifax

Stanningley Drive Mixenden

Stanningley Road Mixenden

Stansfield Hall Road Todmorden

Stansfield Road Todmorden

Station Approach Todmorden

Station Road HOLYWELL GREEN C567

Station Road Luddenden Foot

Station Road Sowerby Bridge

Staups Lane Todmorden

Steep Lane Sowerby

Stile Road Todmorden

Stock Lane Warley

Stocks Avenue MYTHOLMROYD

Stocks Drive MYTHOLMROYD

Stocks Lane SOWERBY C586

Stoney Lane Lightcliffe

Stoney Lane Ripponden

Straight Lane Mixenden

Stratton Road Brighouse

Summerfield Road Summerfield Road

Sunny Bank Road Mixenden

Swales Moor Road Halifax

Swan Bank Lane Halifax

Swires Road Halifax

Syke Lane Lightcliffe

Sykes Gate Cragg Vale

Tenterfields Luddenden Foot

Tewit Lane Illingworth

The Hough Northowram

The Incline Halifax

The Long Causeway BLACKSHAW HEAD C19

Thirlmere Avenue Elland

Thomas Street Halifax Thornhill Bridge Lane Brighouse

Thornhill Road RASTRICK A643

Thrum Hall Lane Halifax

Thrush Hill Road MYTHOLMROYD

Todmorden Bus Station Todmorden

Tofts Grove RASTRICK C532

Toothill Bank RASTRICK

Town Hall Street Elland

Town Hall Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58

Town Hall Street East Halifax

Towngate CLIFTON C533

Towngate HEPTONSTALL C19

Towngate MIDGLEY C42

Towngate Northowram

Towngate Southowram

Towngate SOWERBY C586

Tuel Lane SOWERBY BRIDGE A6139

Turbury Lane GREETLAND C569

Turn And Return At Roundabout J/W Mill Lane

Turner Avenue North Illingworth

Turvin Road BLACKSTONE EDGE B6138

Union Street Halifax

Union Street South Halifax

Upper Bolton Brow HALIFAX A58

Upper Green Lane Brighouse

Upper Lane Todmorden

Upper Washer Lane King Cross

Vale Street Brighouse

Vicar Park Road Halifax

Victoria Road Bailiff Bridge

Victoria Road Brighouse

Victoria Road ELLAND C567

Victoria Road Todmorden

Village Street Norwood Green

Wade House Road SHELF A6036

Wade Street Halifax

Wadsworth Lane Hebden Bridge

Wainstalls Road Wainstalls

Wakefield Road BRIGHOUSE A644

Wakefield Road COPLEY A6026

Wakefield Road LIGHTCLIFFE A649

Wakefield Road SOWERBY BRIDGE A6026

Wallis Street SOWERBY BRIDGE

Walton Lane CLIFTON A643

Wards End Halifax

Warhurst Road Elland

Warley Road King Cross

Warley Town Lane Halifax

Washer Lane Halifax

Water Hill Lane (Part of) Sowerby Bridge

Water Lane Halifax

Water Street Todmorden

Waterhouse Street Halifax

Waterloo Road Brighouse Watson Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Well Green Lane Brighouse

Well Head Lane Halifax

Wellington Road Sowerby

Wellington Street West Halifax

West Parade Halifax

West Street Shelf

West Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58

Westbury Street Elland

Westercroft Lane Northowram

Westfield Street Halifax

Westgate Clifton

Westgate Elland

Westgate Halifax

Westholme Road Halifax

Wharf Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58

Wheatley Lane Lee Mount

Wheatley Road Halifax

Wherwell Road Brighouse

Whinney Hill Park Brighouse

Whitegate Illingworth

Whitegate Road Siddal

Whitehall Road Hipperholme

Whitehill Road Illingworth

Whiteley Avenue Sowerby

Whitewell Green Lane Elland

Willowfield Avenue Pye Nest

Willowfield Drive Pye Nest

Willowfield Road Pye Nest

Winding Road HALIFAX C5954

Wistons Lane Elland

Witchfield Hil

l SHELF A6036

Withinfields Southowram

Woodhouse Lane Brighouse

Woodhouse Road Todmorden

Woodland Drive Pye Nest

Woodlands Triangle

Woodlands Road Halifax

Woodvale Road Brighouse

Workhouse Lane Warley

Wyke Old Road Bailiff Bridge

And: SECONDARY NETWORK – 19.12.17

ABBEY LANE WARLEY

AIRE STREET BRIGHOUSE

AIRE STREET BRIGHOUSE

ALBERT STREET HALIFAX

ALBERT STREET HALIFAX

ALLESCHOLES ROAD WALSDEN

BADGER LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE

BADGER LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE

BAIRSTOW LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

BAIRSTOW LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

BANK HOUSE LANE WAINSTALLS

BANK HOUSE LANE WAINSTALLS

BANK TERRACE HEBDEN BRIDGE

BANK TERRACE HEBDEN BRIDGE

BARSEY GREEN LANE BARKISLAND

BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX

BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX

BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX

BERRY MOOR ROAD NORLAND

BIRCH LANE LUDDENDEN

BLACKWALL HALIFAX

BLACKWALL HALIFAX

BLAKE HILL SHIBDEN

BLAKE HILL SHIBDEN

BLAKE HILL END SHIBDEN

BLUE BALL LANE RIPPONDEN

BLUE BALL ROAD RIPPONDEN

BOOTH HILL LUDDENDEN

BOOTH HILL LUDDENDEN

BOY LANE WHEATLEY

BRACKENBED LANE PELLON

BRACKENBED LANE PELLON

BRADFORD OLD ROAD CLAREMOUNT

BRADFORD OLD ROAD CLAREMOUNT

BREARLEY LANE MYTHOLMROYD

BROAD LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

BROW FOOT GATE LANE HIGHROAD WELL LANE

BURNED ROAD SHELF

BUTTS GREEN LANE WARLEY

BUTTS GREEN LANE WARLEY

BUTTS GREEN ROAD WARLEY

BUTTS GREEN ROAD WARLEY

CASTLE CARR ROAD WAINSTALLS

CASTLE LANE RIPPONDEN

CAT LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT CAT LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

CATHERINE SLACK HOVE EDGE

CENTRAL PARK (PART OF) HALIFAX

CHANGE LANE SIDDAL

CHANGE LANE SIDDAL

CHURCH BANK SOWERBY BRIDGE

CHURCH LANE BRIGHOUSE

CHURCH LANE BRIGHOUSE

CHURCH VIEW SOWERBY BRIDGE

CHURCHFIELDS ROAD BRIGHOUSE

CHURCHFIELDS ROAD BRIGHOUSE

CINDERHILLS LANE SIDDAL

CITY LANE WHEATLEY

CITY LANE WHEATLEY

CLOUGH HOUSE LANE BARKISLAND

CLOUGH HOUSE LANE BARKISLAND

CLUNTERS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

CLUNTERS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

COACH ROAD HOVE EDGE

COCK HILL LANE SHELF

COCK HILL LANE SHELF

COLD EDGE ROAD WAINSTALLS

COLDWELLS HILL STAINLAND

COLDWELLS HILL STAINLAND

CORPORAL LANE NORTHOWRAM

CORPORATION STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE

COW HILL GATE LANE BRADSHAW

CROSS LANE PEPPER HILL

CROSS LEE ROAD TODMORDEN

CROSS STREET WEST PELLON

CROWN ROAD BOOTHTOWN

DALE STREET TODMORDEN

DAM HEAD ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE

DANNY LANE LUDDENDEN

DARCEY HEY LANE KING CROSS

DEAN LANE TRIANGLE

DEEP LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

DELFS LANE COTTON STONES

DELFS LANE COTTON STONES

DOG LANE STAINLAND

DOGHOUSE LANE TODMORDEN

DUNKIRK LANE KING CROSS

DYSON LANE RIPPONDEN

EAST PARK ROAD (PART OF) LEE MOUNT

ELLEN HOLME ROAD LUDDENDEN FOOT

ESKDALE MOUNT HEBDEN BRIDGE EXLEY BANK SIDDAL

EXLEY LANE ELLAND

FAIRLESS AVENUE LIGHTCLIFFE

FALL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

FARRER MILL LANE SALTERHEBBLE

FENTON ROAD KING CROSS

FORREST HILL ROAD SOWOOD

FORREST HILL ROAD SOWOOD

FOXEN LANE MILL BANK

FOXEN LANE MILL BANK

FRANCIS STREET (PART OF) HALIFAX

GAUKROGER LANE HALIFAX

GIBB LANE MOUNT TABOR

GILES HILL LANE SHELF

GILES HILL LANE SHELF

GLEN VIEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

GLEN VIEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

GOSPORT LANE OUTLAND

GRANNY HALL LANE BRIGHOUSE

GRANNY HALL LANE BRIGHOUSE

GRATRIX LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

GRATRIX LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

GREEN LANE (PART OF) WEST VALE

GREEN UPS TERRACE SOWERBY BRIDGE

HALIFAX LANE LUDDENDEN

HALIFAX OLD ROAD HIPPERHOLME

HALIFAX OLD ROAD HIPPERHOLME

HARPER ROYD LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

HATHERSHELF LANE MYTHOLMROYD

HATHERSHELF LANE MYTHOLMROYD

HAUGH END LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

HEALEY WOOD ROAD BRIGHOUSE

HEALEY WOOD ROAD BRIGHOUSE

HEATH LEA (PART OF) HALIFAX

HEATHY LANE HOLMFIELD

HEATHY LANE HOLMFIELD

HEYS LANE WAINSTALLS

HIGH CROSS LANE SHELF

HIGH CROSS LANE SHELF

HIGH HOUSE LANE MIDGLEY

HIGH STREET LUDDENDEN FOOT

HIGH STREET LUDDENDEN FOOT

HILL TOP ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE

HOB LANE NORLAND

HOB LANE RIPPONDEN

HODGSON LANE MYTHOLMROYD HOLLINS LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

HOLLINS LANE SOWERBY

HOLLINS MILL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

HOPE STREET HALIFAX

HOPE STREET HALIFAX

HORSEHOLD ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

HORSEHOLD ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

INCHFIELD ROAD WALSDEN

JAY HOUSE LANE CLIFTON

JERUSALEM LANE LUDDENDEN

JOHN NAYLOR LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

JOHN NAYLOR LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

KEBROYD LANE TRIANGLE

LANDS HEAD LANE NORTHOWRAM

LANE ENDS LANE OLD TOWN

LEE LANE SHIBDEN

LEE LANE SHIBDEN

LIGHTCLIFFE ROAD (PART OF) BRIGHOUSE

LIGHTOWLER ROAD HALIFAX

LIGHTOWLER ROAD HALIFAX

LISTERS ROAD HALIFAX

LISTERS ROAD HALIFAX

LONDON ROAD NORLAND

LOVE LANE HALIFAX

LOW LANE WAINSTALLS

LOWER BROCKWELL LANE TRIANGLE

LOWER MILL BANK ROAD MILL BANK

LOWER MILL BANK ROAD MILL BANK

LYNDHURST ROAD BRIGHOUSE

LYNDHURST ROAD BRIGHOUSE

MANOR HEATH ROAD HALIFAX

MANOR HEATH ROAD HALIFAX

MARSDEN GATE SOWOOD

MAYFIELD GROVE BAILIFF BRIDGE

MELBOURNE STREET LEE MOUNT

MIDGEHOLE ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

MOSS LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE

NED HILL ROAD BRADSHAW

NEW HEY ROAD (LOCAL ROAD) AINLEY TOP

NEW LANE SOWERBY

NEW LANE SOWERBY

NEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

NEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

NOOK LANE TRIANGLE

NOOK LANE TRIANGLE

NORLAND TOWN ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE NORTHEDGE LANE HIPPERHOLME

NORTHEDGE LANE HIPPERHOLME

NORWOOD GREEN HILL NORWOOD GREEN

NORWOOD GREEN HILL NORWOOD GREEN

PADDOCK ROAD SHIBDEN

PARK LANE SOWOOD

PARKIN LANE TODMORDEN

PEEL COTTAGE ROAD WALSDEN

PER LANE OGDEN

PER LANE OGDEN

PERSEVERANCE ROAD BRADSHAW

PHOEBE LANE SIDDAL

PICKWOOD SCAR SOWERBY BRIDGE

PINNAR LANE SOUTHOWRAM

PLOUGHCROFT LANE BOOTHTOWN

PLOUGHCROFT LANE BOOTHTOWN

PORTLAND ROAD HALIFAX

QUEEN STREET STAINLAND

RAMSDEN STREET WHEATLEY

RANGE BANK HALIFAX

RANGE LANE HALIFAX

RANGE LANE HALIFAX

RAW END ROAD WARLEY

RAWTONSTALL BANK HEBDEN BRIDGE

RAWTONSTALL BANK HEBDEN BRIDGE

RAYNER ROAD BRIGHOUSE

RED BRINK LANE SOWERBY

RED BRINK LANE SOWERBY

RESERVOIR ROAD PELLON

RIDGE ROAD TODMORDEN

RINGSTONE HILL LANE MYTHOLMROYD

RINGSTONE HILL LANE SOWERBY

ROILS HEAD ROAD (FROM BUS TURNING CIRCLE) HALIFAX

ROILS HEAD ROAD (FROM BUS TURNING CIRCLE) HALIFAX

ROOKERY LANE HALIFAX

ROSE GROVE LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

ROSEMARY LANE (PART OF) SIDDAL

ROUGH HALL LANE WAINSTALLS

ROYDS AVENUE BAILIFF BRIDGE

RYECROFT LANE PELLON

SALTONSTALL LANE WAINSTALLS

SANDHALL LANE HALIFAX

SANDYGATE HEBDEN BRIDGE

SANDYGATE LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE

SCAMMONDEN ROAD (WHERE NOT GRITTED ON

PRIMARY) BARKISLAND SHAW HILL LANE HALIFAX

SHAW LANE NORTHOWRAM

SHAWS LANE TRIANGLE

SHAWS LANE TRIANGLE

SHELF MOOR SHELF

SHELF MOOR ROAD SHELF

SHELF MOOR ROAD SHELF

SHIBDEN HALL ROAD HALIFAX

SHIBDEN HALL ROAD HALIFAX

SHUTTS LANE NORWOOD GREEN

SHUTTS LANE NORWOOD GREEN

SMITHY CARR LANE BRIGHOUSE

SMITHY CARR LANE BRIGHOUSE

SOAPER HOUSE LANE HIPPERHOLME

SOAPER LANE SHELF

SOURHALL ROAD TODMORDEN

SOURHALL ROAD TODMORDEN

SOUTH LANE SHELF

SOUTH LANE SHELF

SOUTHOWRAM BANK HALIFAX

SOUTHOWRAM BANK HALIFAX

SPARK HOUSE LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

SPOUT HOUSE LANE BRIGHOUSE

SPOUT HOUSE LANE BRIGHOUSE

ST GEORGES ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

ST GEORGES ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

ST GILES ROAD LIGHTCLIFFE

ST GILES ROAD LIGHTCLIFFE

STAINLAND DENE SOWOOD

STAINLAND DENE SOWOOD

STATION ROAD NORWOOD GREEN

STATION ROAD NORWOOD GREEN

STEELE LANE BARKISLAND

STEELE LANE BARKISLAND

STEPS LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

STOCKS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

STOCKS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

STONEY LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

STORMER HILL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

STRETCHGATE LANE PELLON

STYES LANE SOWERBY

SUNNYBANK DRIVE GREETLAND

SUNNYBANK ROAD (PART OF) GREETLAND

SWALES MOOR ROAD HALIFAX

SWALES MOOR ROAD HALIFAX

SWAN LANE JAGGER GREEN SYKE LANE LIGHTCLIFFE

SYKE LANE OGDEN

TAN HOUSE LANE NORTHOWRAM

TANHOUSE HILL HIPPERHOLME

TANHOUSE HILL HIPPERHOLME

THE AVENUE HIPPERHOLME

THE DRIVE HIPPERHOLME

THE LONG CAUSEWAY SOWERBY

THORNEY LANE MIDGLEY

THORNHILL BRIDGE LANE BRIGHOUSE

THORNHILL BRIDGE LANE BRIGHOUSE

THORNHILLS BECK LANE BRIGHOUSE

TILLOTSON AVENUE SOWERBY

TOWER HILL SOWERBY BRIDGE

TREE LANE WAINSTALLS

TRENANCE GARDENS GREETLAND

TRIMMINGHAM LANE HALIFAX

TROOPER LANE HALIFAX

UNION STREET SOUTH TODMORDEN

VALLEY ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

VALLEY ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

VICTORIA ROAD HALIFAX

VICTORIA ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

VICTORIA ROAD HALIFAX

VICTORIA ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE

VICTORIA ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE

WAINHOUSE ROAD KING CROSS

WAINSTALLS LANE WAINSTALLS

WAINSTALLS LANE WAINSTALLS

WAINSTALLS LANE (PART BELOW BANK HOUSE

LANE) HALIFAX

WAINSTALLS LODGE LANE WAINSTALLS

WAINSTALLS ROAD (PART OF) WAINSTALLS

WAKEFIELD GATE HALIFAX

WALKER LANE OLD TOWN

WALTON STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE

WARLEY WOOD LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT

WASHER LANE HALIFAX

WATER STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE

WELL GARTH HALIFAX

WELL HEAD LANE HALIFAX

WEST LANE SOUTHOWRAM

WEST LANE SOUTHOWRAM

WHINNEY ROYD LANE NORTHOWRAM

WHITEGATE SIDDAL

WICKING LANE SOYLAND WICKING LANE SOYLAND

WILLOW DRIVE PYE NEST

WILLOW HALL LANE PYE NEST

WILLOW RISE HALIFAX

WINDLE ROYD LANE WARLEY

WINDLE ROYD LANE WARLEY

WINTERBURN LANE WARLEY

WINTERBUTLEE ROAD WALSDEN

WITHINS ROAD WAINSTALLS

WOOD LANE WHEATLEY

WOOD LANE WHEATLEY

WOOD NOOK LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE

WOODHOUSE LANE HALIFAX

WOODHOUSE LANE HALIFAX

WOODLANDS ROAD BOOTHTOWN

WOODLANDS ROAD BOOTHTOWN