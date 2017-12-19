Calderdale Council completes U-turn and reverses its controversial gritting policy - see if your road will now be salted this winter

Calderdale Council has reversed its controversial new gritting policy.
The council began revising the police when the recent cold snap left many roads in the borough untreated, resulting in vehicles and pedestrians slipping and sliding on icy roads and pavements, with councillors the length and breadth of Calderdale receiving complaints about the lack of grit.
Three weeks ago when the freezing conditions really began to bite the council re-introduced gritting onto some roads it had previously salted but criticism remained over methods of gritting - with some primary routes icing up again after treatment and some routes being gritten on one width of the carriageway but not the other, resulting in traffic snarl-ups.
This afternoon the council has taken further action, effectively reversing the policy, which it been told to implement to comply with the new code of practice, Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure. It produced a flow chart of how resources would be used but received criticism from residents and councillors who said Calderdale’s topography had not been taken into account.
It had pledged day by day re-examination of the policy with a major review next summer.
Last week Conservative Coubn Andrew Tagg (Skircoat) also raised concerns over the wisdom of introducing the new policy at a time of changeover of the gritting contract.
Today the council said it had fully reassessed its pilot policy, resulting in the restoration of routes which have been gritted previously, unless significant health and safety or access issues prevent this.
The list of routes to be gritted is shown below.
Additional gritting capacity is being sourced, with 21 gritting vehicles available by December 22, and additional on call cover in the event of extreme weather conditions.
Extra salt bins are arriving around Calderdale this week, and local people will be able to request refills by completing a form on the council’s website www.calderdale.gov.uk
Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Throughout the recent icy weather, we have listened carefully to community concerns about our pilot gritting policy and are taking action, wherever appropriate, to ensure a safe and consistent process for the future.”
He said this further enhancement in the service will have financial implications at a time of unprecedented pressures in council funding. The impact of this is being assessed to enable full consideration before agreement of budget proposals in February 2018 relating to the Highways Maintenance Service in future years.
The council will also monitor the implementation of these actions to inform the final policy to be agreed on winter gritting in spring 2018.
Coun Tagg, who had tried with Conservative colleagues to persuade fellow councillors to reverse the policy at Place Scrutiny Committee on December 7 but was unsuccessful said: “I am pleased the council is finally listening to the public and the Conservative group position on this and returning to the original gritting policy - and accepted they have had issues with the overall contract,” he said.
Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, who the policy had been “a disaster”, said: “This further U-turn from the council is a victory for those local residents and campaigners who have lobbied Calderdale for a reinstatement of their service for a number of weeks.
“Since the council implemented their new policy on winter gritting, thousands of residents across Calderdale have been without a gritting service. Over the recent period of poor weather, this has resulted in a spate of accidents and has seen a number of rural areas in the Calder Valley completely cut off.
“Along with Conservative councillors, I have been calling for the council to reinstate the service to all of the routes which were removed from the gritting list this winter. The council’s new policy has created absolute chaos in many rural communities across Calder Valley.
“My office has received well over one hundred complaints about the removal of this service and I have been working with residents from many different parts of the Calder Valley to get their particular services restored.
“The council’s new policy has been poorly judged and the implementation of this has been an absolute disaster. They have made several changes over recent weeks and the latest move to make a full U-turn is welcome but long overdue.”
Coun Scott Benton, Leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council, said: “The council sought to introduce this new policy without full consultation with residents and it clearly didn’t evaluate these changes properly. This debacle has caused great inconvenience for thousands of residents and now leaves the council facing a number of claims for damages following accidents that should have been avoided. We fully welcome the reinstatement of the original gritting service but serious questions have to be asked about the council’s shambolic handling of this whole mess.”
The list of roads which the council will now grit is:
Primary routes:
Aachen Way Halifax A58
Acre Lane Sowerby
Ainley Bottom Elland
Akroyd Lane Pecket Well
Albert Road Pellon
Albert Road Sowerby Bridge
Albert Street Halifax
Albert Street Halifax
Albion Street Halifax
Alexandra Street Halifax
Alloe Field View Illingworth
Alma Lane Triangle
Angel Road Halifax
Appleyard Road Mytholmroyd
Arden Road Halifax
Armitage Ave Brighouse
Armitage Road Brighouse
Armitage Way Brighouse
Ashenhurst Road Todmorden
Ashfield Road Greetland
Ashlea Avenue Brighouse
Aysgarth Avenue Brighouse
Back Bowling Green Road Stainland
Back Clough Northowram A681
Back O’ Th’ Height Rishworth
Backhold Drive Siddal
Backhold Lane Siddal
Bacup Road Todmorden A681
Bailey Hall Road Halifax
Baitings Gate Road Ripponden
Balkram Drive Mixenden
Balkram Edge Mixenden
Balkram Road Mixenden
Bank Bottom Halifax
Bank Edge Road Ovenden
Bank Edge Road Ovenden
Bank Top Southowram
Bankfoot Hebden Bridge A646
Banksfield Avenue Mytholmroyd
Barum Top Halifax A629
Bates Avenue Sowerby
Battinson Road Halifax
Baxter Lane Northowram
Beacon Hill Road Halifax
Beech Road Sowerby Bridge
Beechwood Avenue Sowerby
Beechwood Road Holmfield
Beestonley Lane Stainland
Belgrave Avenue Claremount
Belgrave Street Claremount Bentley Avenue Brighouse
Berry Lane Halifax
Bethel Street Brighouse
Billy Lane Old Town
Birchcliffe Road Hebden Bridge
Birdcage Hill Savile Park
Birdcage Lane Savile Park
Birds Royd Lane Brighouse
Birkby Lane Bailiff Bridge A649
Blackey Road Blackley
Blackley New Road Blackley A629
Blackshaw Clough Road Soyland
Blackstone Edge Road Blackstone Edge B6138
Blackwall Lane Sowerby Bridge
Blake Law Lane Clifton
Boggart Lane Sowerby Bridge
Bolton Brow Sowerby Bridge A58
Bonegate Road Brighouse
Boothtown Road Boothtown A647
Bowling Dyke Halifax
Bowling Green Road Stainland
Boxhall Road Elland
Boy Mill Road Luddenden
Boyne Street Halifax
Bradford Road Brighouse A641
Bradford Road Northowram A6036
Bradford Road Stump Cross A6036
Bradshaw Lane Bradshaw
Bramley Lane Hipperholme
Bramston Street Brighouse A643
Branch Road Barkisland
Brian Royd Lane Greetland
Bridge End Brighouse
Bridge End Ripponden
Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge
Bridge Lanes Hebden Bridge A646
Bridge Road Brighouse
Brier Hey Lane Mytholmroyd
Briggate Brighouse A643
Briggate Elland B6114
Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road Shelf A644
Brighouse Bus Station Brighouse
Brighouse Road Hipperholme A644
Broad Carr Lane Hollywell Green
Broad Lane Todmorden
Broad Street Halifax A629
Broad Tree Road Ovenden
Broadgate Todmorden
Broadstone Street Todmorden
Broadway Sowerby
Brocks Luddenden Foot
Brookfoot Lane Southowram
Brooksbank School Bus Terminus Elland
Brow Lane Holmfield Brow Lane Shelf
Brow Wood Rise Shelf
Bull Close Lane Halifax
Bull Green Halifax
Burdock Way Halifax A58
Burley Street Elland
Burnley Road Luddenden Foot A646
Burnley Road Mytholmroyd A646
Burnley Road Todmorden A646
Burnley Road Warley A646
Burnsall Road Rastrick
Burrwood Way Hollywell Green
Butterworth End Lane Norland
Butterworth Lane Triangle
Cain Lane Southowram
Calder Street Brighouse
Calder Street West Vale
Calderdale Royal Accident & Emergency Car
Park Salterhebble
Calderdale Way Elland A629
Carlton Place Halifax
Carlton Street Hebden Bridge
Carr Green Lane Rastrick
Carr House Lane Shelf C585
Carr House Road Shelf A6036
Carrfield Villas Cornholme
Castle Avenue Rastrick
Catherine Street Elland
Causeway Foot Halifax
Causeway Wood Road Todmorden
Cave Hill Northowram
Central Street Halifax
Charles Street Elland C5954
Charlestown Road Halifax C5951
Cheapside Halifax
Cheetham Street Hebden Bridge
Church Bank Lane Cragg Vale
Church Lane Hebden Bridge
Church Lane Pellon
Church Lane Southowram C531
Church Street Brighouse A643
Church Street Elland
Church Street Halifax C5954
Claremount Road Boothtown C5952
Clay Pit Lane Sowood B6112
Clay Pitts Lane Cotton Stones C586
Clay Pitts Lane Pellon
Clay Street Sowerby Bridge
Cliff Hill Lane Warley
Clifton Common Clifton A643
Clifton Road Clifton A643
Clough Lane Mixenden C5955
Clough Lane Rastrick A6107
Clough Road Norland C569 Club Lane Ovenden
Coal Pit Lane Clifton
Coley Road Hipperholme
Commercial Street Brighouse
Commercial Street Halifax A629
Commercial Street Hebden Bridge A6033
Commercial Street Todmorden
Cooper Bridge Road Cooper Bridge A62
Cooper Lane Shelf B6147
Copley Avenue Copley
Copley Lane Copley
Corn Market Halifax
Coronation Street Elland
Court Lane Highroad Well
Cousin Lane Ovenden
Cow Green Halifax A629
Cowhurst Avenue Todmorden
Crag Lane Wheatley
Cragg Road Mytholmroyd B6138
Crestfield Avenue Elland
Cripplegate Halifax
Cross Hills Halifax
Cross Lane Elland
Cross Lane MANKINHOLES C539
Cross Stone Road Todmorden
Cross Stone Road Todmorden
Cross Wells Road RIPPONDEN C586
Cross Wells Road Ripponden
Crossley New Road Todmorden
Crossley Street Halifax
Crown Street Halifax
Crown Street Hebden Bridge
Crowtrees Lane RASTRICK A643
Daisy Road Brighouse
Davey Lane Blackshaw Head
Dean Clough HALIFAX
Dean House Lane Luddenden
Dean Lane Triangle
Deep Lane CLIFTON C533
Deep Lane COTTON STONES C586
Delf Hill Rastrick
Delf Hill Rastrick
Dene View Into Woodbank School Grounds Luddenden
Denfield Lane Ovenden
Denholme Gate Road HIPPERHOLME A644
Dewsbury Road Elland B6114
Dineley Avenue Todmorden
Dob Lane Sowerby
Doctor Hill Pellon
Draper Lane HEPTONSTALL
Dryclough Lane SKIRCOAT GREEN A646
Dudwell Lane SKIRCOAT GREEN
Eastwood Road Todmorden
Eaves Road Hebden Bridge Edge Hey Road COLDEN C19
Edwards Road Pye Nest
Elizabeth Street Elland
Elland ‐ Riorges Link ELLAND B6114
Elland Bridge Elland
Elland Lane ELLAND C532
Elland Road BRIGHOUSE A6025
Elland Road RIPPONDEN B6113
Elland Wood Bottom SALTERHEBBLE A629
Elsinore Avenue Elland
Ewood Drive Mytholmroyd
Ewood Hall Avenue Mytholmroyd
Ewood Lane Todmorden
Exley Slip Road Exley
Ferney Lee Road Todmorden
Field Head Lane Illingworth
Field Lane
Rastrick
Field Top Road Rastrick
Finkil Street Sowerby
Folly Hall Lane Cragg Vale
Fore Lane Sowerby Bridge
Fore Lane Avenue Sowerby
Foundry Street Sowerby Bridge
Fountain Street Halifax A629
Frances Street Elland
Francis Street Halifax
Free School Lane Savile Park Furness Drive Illingworth
Gall Lane Cornholme
Ganny Road Brighouse
Gaol Lane Halifax
Garden Road BRIGHOUSE
Garden Street Todmorden
Georges Square Halifax
Georges Street Halifax
Gibbet Street Halifax
Gibralatar Road Highroad Well
Godfrey Road Skircoat Green
Godley Lane STUMP CROSS A58
Godley Road HALIFAX A58
Godly Lane Rishworth
Goldfields Way Greetland
Gooder Lane BRIGHOUSE C532
Gooder Street Brighouse
Grange Lane Clifton
Grantham Road Boothtown
Grassmere Drive Elland
Great Albion Street Halifax
Great House Road Todmorden
Greave House Drive Luddenden Foot
Green Lane Bradshaw
Green Lane Illingworth
Green Lane SOWOOD B6112
Green Lane West Vale
Greenacres (2nd Right) SHELF
Greenacres Drive SHELF
Greenfield Avenue LIGHTCLIFFE
Greenfield Terrace Cornholme
Greetland Road BARKISLAND B6113
Grimescar Road Ainley Top
Grove Avenue Ovenden
Haley Hill HALIFAX A647
Halifax Bus Station Halifax
Halifax Fire Station Halifax
Halifax Road BRIGHOUSE A644
Halifax Road CHARLESTOWN A646
Halifax Road ELLAND A629
Halifax Road HIPPERHOLME A58
Halifax Road RIPPONDEN A58
Halifax Road SHELF A6036
Halifax Road TODMORDEN A646
Hall Lane Northowram
Hall Street Brighouse
Hall Street North Boothtown
Hallroyd Road Todmorden
Hambleton Drive Mixenden
Hammerstones Leach Lane ELLAND C567
Hammerstones Road Elland
Hanson Lane Halifax
Harrison Road Halifax
Harvelin Park Mankinholes Haugh Shaw Road King Cross
Hayley Hill Slip Road Halifax
Heath Hill Road Halifax
Heath Road Halifax
Heathmoor Park Road Illingworth
Hebble End HEBDEN BRIDGE
Hebble Lane Wheatley
Height Road MYTHOLMROYD C42
Hepton Drive Heptonstall
Heptonstall Road HEBDEN BRIDGE C19
Hey Head Lane Todmorden
High Stones Road Cragg Vale
High Street Stainland
Higham
& Do
b Lane Sowerby
Highfield Road Elland
Highlands Lane Illingworth
Highmoor Lane CLIFTON A643
Highroad Well Lane Halifax
Hirst Grove Dodd Naze
Hob Lane Mytholmroyd
Holdsworth Road Holmfield
Hollas Lane Sowerby Bridge
Hollins Crescent HEBDEN BRIDGE
Hollins Lane Mixenden
Hollins Place HEBDEN BRIDGE A6033
Hollins Road TODMORDEN C538
Hollins Road Splitter Islan
d TODMORDEN C538
Holly Bank Road Rastrick
Holmes Road Sowerby Bridge
Holmfield Industrial Estate Holmfield
Hope Street Hebden Bridge
Hopwood Lane Halifax
Horley Green Road Halifax
Horton Street Halifax
Hoults Lane Greetland
Hubberton Green Road Sowerby
Hud Hill Shelf
Huddersfield Road BRIGHOUSE A641
Huddersfield Road ELLAND C567
Huddersfield Road HALIFAX A629
Huddersfiel
d Road SALTERHEBBLE A629
Hullenedge Lane Elland
Hullenedge Road Elland
Hullet Close Mytholmroyd
Hullet Drive MYTHOLMROYD
Hunger Hill Halifax
Hunter Hill Road Mixenden
Illingworth Road Illingworth
Ingham Lane Bradshaw
J25 Motorway Roundabout Brighouse
Jackson Lane BARKISLAND
Jagger Green Lane Hollywell Green
Jepson Lane Elland
Jerry Fields Road Luddenden Foot Jim Allen Lane MIDGLEY C42
Jubilee Road Siddal
Jubilee Way Elland
Jumble Dyke RASTRICK C532
Keats Avenue TODMORDEN
Kebs Road TODMORDEN C19
Keighley Close Illingworth
Keighley Road HEBDEN BRIDGE A6033
Keighley Road ILLINGWORTH A629
Kell Lane STUMP CROSS
Kelvin Road Elland
Kershaw Crescent Luddenden Foot
Kershaw Drive Luddenden Foot
Key Sike Lane TODMORDEN
Kilnhurst Roa
d TODMORDEN
King Cross Road HALIFAX A58
King Cross Street HALIFAX A58
King Edward Street Halifax
King Street Halifax
King Street HEBDEN BRIDGE A646
King Street Turning Circle HEBDEN BRIDGE
Knowlwood Road TODMORDEN C538
Lacy Way, Lowfields
Lands Head Lane Northwram
Lane Ends Wheatley
Lane Head Road Ripponden
Laverock Lane Brighouse
Law Lane SOUTHOWRAM C531
Lawson Road Brighouse
Lee Bottom Road TODMORDEN
Lee Bridge Halifax
Lee Mount Road Lee Mount
Lee Wood Road Hebden Bridge
Leeds Road HIPPERHOLME A58
Leeds Road STUMP CROSS A58
Lightcliffe Road Brighouse
Lighthazles Road SOYLAND C586
Lillands Lane Brighouse
Lindley Moor Road Ainley Top
Lindley Road Blackley
Lister Lane Halifax
Lister Street Brighouse
Lock View, Elland
Locksley Road Brighouse
Long Causeway RISHWORTH C538
Long Lane Wheatley
Long Royd Road TRIANGLE
Long Wall West Vale
Longfield Heptonstall
Longfield Road TODMORDEN
Longfield Way TODMORDEN
Lower Edge Road Elland C532
Lower Edge Road Rastrick C532
Lower Kirkgate HALIFAX C5951 Lowfields Way Elland
Luddenden Lane LUDDENDEN FOOT C42
Ludenscheid Link BRIGHOUSE A644
Lumb Lane Wainstalls
Lumbutts Road TODMORDEN C539
Lydgate Northowram
Malham Road Brighouse
Maltings Road Halifax
Mankinholes Bank TODMORDEN C539
Manor Drive Dodd Naze
Mark Lane TODMORDEN
Market Street Halifax
Market Street HEBDEN BRIDGE A646
Mearclough Road Sowerby Bridge
Midgley Road MYTHOLMROYD
Midgley Road Sowerby Bridge
Mill Bank Road TRIANGLE C587
Mill Lane Boothtown
Mill Lane Brighouse
Mill Lane MIXENDEN C5955
Mill Royd Street Brighouse
Milner Lane Greetland
Milton Avenue Sowerby Bridge
Milton Street Sowerby Bridge
Mirey Lane Sowerby
Mission Street Brighouse
Mixenden Lane MIXENDEN C5955
Mixenden Road Mixenden
Moderna Way MYTHOLMROYD
Moor Bottom Lane NORLAND C569
Moor Bottom Road ILLINGWORTH
Moor End Road HALIFAX C5955
Moor Field Road Halifax
Moorfield Street Halifax
Moorlands Road Greetland
Moss Drive Illingworth
Moss Lane ILLINGWORTH
Mount Lane Cornholme
Mount Pleasant Drive MYTHOLMROYD
Mount Pleasant Street TODMORDEN
Mount Tabor Road Mount Tabor
Mulcture Hall Road Halifax
Mytholm Turning Circle HEBDEN BRIDGE
Natty Lane Illingworth
Navigation Close Lowfields
Nest Lane Mytholmroyd
New Bank HALIFAX A58
New Bank Roundabout Halifax
New Bank Slip Road Halifax
New Brunswick Street Halifax
New Hey Road RASTRICK A643
New Lane Skircoat Green
New Road Halifax
New Road HEBDEN BRIDGE A646 New Road Holywell Green
New Road LUDDENDEN C42
New Road MANKINHOLES C539
New Road MYTHOLMROYD B6138
New Road Stainland
New Shaw Lane BLACKSHAW HEAD C19
New Street Clifton
Newlands Avenue Northowram
Newlands Grove Northowram
Newlands Road Northowram
Nook Lane OLD TOWN C42
Norland Road Greetland
Norland Road Sowerby Bridge
North Bridge Halifax
North Bridge Street Halifax
North Parade Halifax
Northgate Elland
Northowram Green Northowram
Nunnery Lane Rastrick
Nursery Lane Ovenden
Nursery Lane RIPPONDEN C586
Oak Avenue TODMORDEN
Oak Hill TRIANGLE C587
Oak Lane TRIANGLE C587
Oaklands Brighouse
Occupation Lane ILLINGWORTH
Ogden Lane BRIGHOUSE C532
Old Lane Halifax
Old Lindley Road Outland
Old Market Halifax
Old Power Way Lowfields
Old Shaw Lane BLACKSHAW HEAD C19
Old Station Road Luddenden Foot
Oldham Road RIPPONDEN A672
Oldroyd Road Todmorden
Orange Street HALIFAX A629
Orange Street Roundabout Halifax
Otter Lee Lane MILL BANK C586
Ovenden Road HALIFAX A629
Ovenden Way Ovenden
Ovenden Wood Road Halifax
Owler Ings Road BRIGHOUSE A643
Oxford Lane Siddal
Oxford Road Halifax
Paddock Lane Halifax
Palace House Road HEBDEN BRIDGE
Park Lane Siddal
Park Road ELLAND A6025
Park Road Sowerby bridge
Park Road Todmorden
Parkinson Lane Halifax
Parrock Lane OLD TOWN C42
Parsons Lane TODMORDEN
Pavement Lane ILLINGWORTH Pellon Lane HALIFAX C5955
Pellon New Road HALIFAX C5955
Phoebe Lane Halifax
Phoenix Street TODMORDEN
Pinfold Lane SOWERBY C573
Plain Lane SOWERBY C586
Ploughcroft Lane Boothtown
Police Station Car Park Halifax
Pollit Avenue Sowerby
Portland Place HALIFAX A629
Powell Street Halifax
Premier Way Elland
Prescott Street Halifax
Princess Street Halifax
Prospect Street Boothtown
Pudding Lane TODMORDEN
Pudsey Road TODMORDEN
Pye Nest Road HALIFAX B6140
Quarry Hill Sowerby Bridge
Quebec Street Elland
Queens Road KING CROSS C5957
Queensbury Road BOOTHTOWN A647
Rails Lane Luddenden
Range Bank Halifax
Range Lane Halifax
Rastrick Common BRIGHOUSE C532
Ratten Row Road SOWERBY C586
Ravenscliffe School To Car Park Skircoat Green
Raw Lane ILLINGWORTH C5955
Rawroyds Holywell Green
Rawson Street Halifax
Rawson Street North Halifax
Regent Street Halifax
Richmond Avenue Sowerby
Richmond Close Halifax
Richmond Road Halifax
Richmond Street Halifax
Riley Lane Bradshaw
Rise Lane Todmorden
Rishworth Mill Lane To Car Park Rishworth
Rishworth New Road RISHWORTH C538
Rishworth Road Barkisland
River Bank Way (Turn & Return), Elland
River Street To End And Return Brighouse
Rochdale Road GREETLAND B6113
Rochdale Road HALIFAX A58
Rochdale Road RIPPONDEN A58
Rochdale Road TODMORDEN A6033
Rochdale Road TRIANGLE A58
Roils Head Road Halifax
Rookes Lane Norwood Green
Rooley Heights Sowerby
Rooley Lane SOWERBY C586
Round Hill Holmfield Royd Lane RIPPONDEN
Russell Street Halifax
Rye Lane Pellon
Saddleworth Road BARKISLAND B6114
Saddleworth Road GREETLAND B6114
Salt Drake COTTON STONES C586
Salterhebble Hill HALIFAX A629
Sandbeds Road Pellon
Savile Park Road Halifax
Savile Road Elland
Savile Road Halifax
Savile Way Lowfields
Savile Way Lowfields
Scammonden Road BARKISLAND C569
Scar Bottom Lane Greetland
Scarr Bottom Road Halifax
School Lane Illingworth
School Street Greetland
School Street To Balmoral Street Hebden Bridge
Scott Street Walsden
Scout Road MYTHOLMROYD C573
Shakespear Avenue Todmorden
Shaw Hill HALIFAX C5954
Shaw Lane Halifax
Shaw Lane NORLAND C569
Shaw Wood Road TODMORDEN C539
Shay Lane Holmfield
Shay Syke HALIFAX C5954
Shelf Hall Lane Shelf
Shelf Road Hebden Bridge
Sherburn Road Brighouse
Sherwood Road Brighouse
Shield Hall Lane Sowerby
Shore New Road Todmorden
Shroggs Road Halifax
Siddal New Road Halifax
Silver Street Halifax
Simmonds Lane Halifax
Skircoat Green Halifax
Skircoat Green Road Halifax
Skircoat Moor Road HALIFAX A646
Skircoat Road HALIFAX A629
Slade Lane Rastrick
Smith House Lane Lightcliffe
Smithwell Lane HEPTONSTALL C19
Smithy Lane COLDEN C19
Smithy Street Halifax
Solomon Hill MIDGLEY C42
South Lane To Industrial Estate Elland
South Parade HALIFAX C5954
South Parade STAINLAND B6112
South Street Halifax
Southfield Heptonstall
Southgate ELLAND C567 Southgate Elland
Southgate Halifax
Sowerby Croft Lane Sowerby Bridge
Sowerby Lane LUDDENDEN FOOT C573
Sowerby Lane SOWERBY C573
Sowerby New Road SOWERBY BRIDGE C573
Sowerby Street Sowerby Bridge
Soyland Town Road Ripponden
Spring Edge Halifax
Spring Field Road Elland
Spring Hall Lane Halifax
Spring View Road LUDDENDEN FOOT
Square Road HALIFAX C5954
St James Road Halifax
St Johns Lane Halifax
St Peters Avenue Sowerby
Stafford Square Halifax
Stainland Road ELLAND B6112
Stainland Road OUTLANE B6112
Stainland Road SOWOOD B6112
Stanley Road Halifax
Stanningley Drive Mixenden
Stanningley Road Mixenden
Stansfield Hall Road Todmorden
Stansfield Road Todmorden
Station Approach Todmorden
Station Road HOLYWELL GREEN C567
Station Road Luddenden Foot
Station Road Sowerby Bridge
Staups Lane Todmorden
Steep Lane Sowerby
Stile Road Todmorden
Stock Lane Warley
Stocks Avenue MYTHOLMROYD
Stocks Drive MYTHOLMROYD
Stocks Lane SOWERBY C586
Stoney Lane Lightcliffe
Stoney Lane Ripponden
Straight Lane Mixenden
Stratton Road Brighouse
Summerfield Road Summerfield Road
Sunny Bank Road Mixenden
Swales Moor Road Halifax
Swan Bank Lane Halifax
Swires Road Halifax
Syke Lane Lightcliffe
Sykes Gate Cragg Vale
Tenterfields Luddenden Foot
Tewit Lane Illingworth
The Hough Northowram
The Incline Halifax
The Long Causeway BLACKSHAW HEAD C19
Thirlmere Avenue Elland
Thomas Street Halifax Thornhill Bridge Lane Brighouse
Thornhill Road RASTRICK A643
Thrum Hall Lane Halifax
Thrush Hill Road MYTHOLMROYD
Todmorden Bus Station Todmorden
Tofts Grove RASTRICK C532
Toothill Bank RASTRICK
Town Hall Street Elland
Town Hall Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58
Town Hall Street East Halifax
Towngate CLIFTON C533
Towngate HEPTONSTALL C19
Towngate MIDGLEY C42
Towngate Northowram
Towngate Southowram
Towngate SOWERBY C586
Tuel Lane SOWERBY BRIDGE A6139
Turbury Lane GREETLAND C569
Turn And Return At Roundabout J/W Mill Lane
Turner Avenue North Illingworth
Turvin Road BLACKSTONE EDGE B6138
Union Street Halifax
Union Street South Halifax
Upper Bolton Brow HALIFAX A58
Upper Green Lane Brighouse
Upper Lane Todmorden
Upper Washer Lane King Cross
Vale Street Brighouse
Vicar Park Road Halifax
Victoria Road Bailiff Bridge
Victoria Road Brighouse
Victoria Road ELLAND C567
Victoria Road Todmorden
Village Street Norwood Green
Wade House Road SHELF A6036
Wade Street Halifax
Wadsworth Lane Hebden Bridge
Wainstalls Road Wainstalls
Wakefield Road BRIGHOUSE A644
Wakefield Road COPLEY A6026
Wakefield Road LIGHTCLIFFE A649
Wakefield Road SOWERBY BRIDGE A6026
Wallis Street SOWERBY BRIDGE
Walton Lane CLIFTON A643
Wards End Halifax
Warhurst Road Elland
Warley Road King Cross
Warley Town Lane Halifax
Washer Lane Halifax
Water Hill Lane (Part of) Sowerby Bridge
Water Lane Halifax
Water Street Todmorden
Waterhouse Street Halifax
Waterloo Road Brighouse Watson Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge
Well Green Lane Brighouse
Well Head Lane Halifax
Wellington Road Sowerby
Wellington Street West Halifax
West Parade Halifax
West Street Shelf
West Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58
Westbury Street Elland
Westercroft Lane Northowram
Westfield Street Halifax
Westgate Clifton
Westgate Elland
Westgate Halifax
Westholme Road Halifax
Wharf Street SOWERBY BRIDGE A58
Wheatley Lane Lee Mount
Wheatley Road Halifax
Wherwell Road Brighouse
Whinney Hill Park Brighouse
Whitegate Illingworth
Whitegate Road Siddal
Whitehall Road Hipperholme
Whitehill Road Illingworth
Whiteley Avenue Sowerby
Whitewell Green Lane Elland
Willowfield Avenue Pye Nest
Willowfield Drive Pye Nest
Willowfield Road Pye Nest
Winding Road HALIFAX C5954
Wistons Lane Elland
Witchfield Hil
l SHELF A6036
Withinfields Southowram
Woodhouse Lane Brighouse
Woodhouse Road Todmorden
Woodland Drive Pye Nest
Woodlands Triangle
Woodlands Road Halifax
Woodvale Road Brighouse
Workhouse Lane Warley
Wyke Old Road Bailiff Bridge
And: SECONDARY NETWORK – 19.12.17
ABBEY LANE WARLEY
AIRE STREET BRIGHOUSE
AIRE STREET BRIGHOUSE
ALBERT STREET HALIFAX
ALBERT STREET HALIFAX
ALLESCHOLES ROAD WALSDEN
BADGER LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE
BADGER LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE
BAIRSTOW LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
BAIRSTOW LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
BANK HOUSE LANE WAINSTALLS
BANK HOUSE LANE WAINSTALLS
BANK TERRACE HEBDEN BRIDGE
BANK TERRACE HEBDEN BRIDGE
BARSEY GREEN LANE BARKISLAND
BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX
BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX
BEDFORD STREET NORTH HALIFAX
BERRY MOOR ROAD NORLAND
BIRCH LANE LUDDENDEN
BLACKWALL HALIFAX
BLACKWALL HALIFAX
BLAKE HILL SHIBDEN
BLAKE HILL SHIBDEN
BLAKE HILL END SHIBDEN
BLUE BALL LANE RIPPONDEN
BLUE BALL ROAD RIPPONDEN
BOOTH HILL LUDDENDEN
BOOTH HILL LUDDENDEN
BOY LANE WHEATLEY
BRACKENBED LANE PELLON
BRACKENBED LANE PELLON
BRADFORD OLD ROAD CLAREMOUNT
BRADFORD OLD ROAD CLAREMOUNT
BREARLEY LANE MYTHOLMROYD
BROAD LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
BROW FOOT GATE LANE HIGHROAD WELL LANE
BURNED ROAD SHELF
BUTTS GREEN LANE WARLEY
BUTTS GREEN LANE WARLEY
BUTTS GREEN ROAD WARLEY
BUTTS GREEN ROAD WARLEY
CASTLE CARR ROAD WAINSTALLS
CASTLE LANE RIPPONDEN
CAT LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT CAT LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
CATHERINE SLACK HOVE EDGE
CENTRAL PARK (PART OF) HALIFAX
CHANGE LANE SIDDAL
CHANGE LANE SIDDAL
CHURCH BANK SOWERBY BRIDGE
CHURCH LANE BRIGHOUSE
CHURCH LANE BRIGHOUSE
CHURCH VIEW SOWERBY BRIDGE
CHURCHFIELDS ROAD BRIGHOUSE
CHURCHFIELDS ROAD BRIGHOUSE
CINDERHILLS LANE SIDDAL
CITY LANE WHEATLEY
CITY LANE WHEATLEY
CLOUGH HOUSE LANE BARKISLAND
CLOUGH HOUSE LANE BARKISLAND
CLUNTERS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
CLUNTERS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
COACH ROAD HOVE EDGE
COCK HILL LANE SHELF
COCK HILL LANE SHELF
COLD EDGE ROAD WAINSTALLS
COLDWELLS HILL STAINLAND
COLDWELLS HILL STAINLAND
CORPORAL LANE NORTHOWRAM
CORPORATION STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE
COW HILL GATE LANE BRADSHAW
CROSS LANE PEPPER HILL
CROSS LEE ROAD TODMORDEN
CROSS STREET WEST PELLON
CROWN ROAD BOOTHTOWN
DALE STREET TODMORDEN
DAM HEAD ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE
DANNY LANE LUDDENDEN
DARCEY HEY LANE KING CROSS
DEAN LANE TRIANGLE
DEEP LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
DELFS LANE COTTON STONES
DELFS LANE COTTON STONES
DOG LANE STAINLAND
DOGHOUSE LANE TODMORDEN
DUNKIRK LANE KING CROSS
DYSON LANE RIPPONDEN
EAST PARK ROAD (PART OF) LEE MOUNT
ELLEN HOLME ROAD LUDDENDEN FOOT
ESKDALE MOUNT HEBDEN BRIDGE EXLEY BANK SIDDAL
EXLEY LANE ELLAND
FAIRLESS AVENUE LIGHTCLIFFE
FALL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
FARRER MILL LANE SALTERHEBBLE
FENTON ROAD KING CROSS
FORREST HILL ROAD SOWOOD
FORREST HILL ROAD SOWOOD
FOXEN LANE MILL BANK
FOXEN LANE MILL BANK
FRANCIS STREET (PART OF) HALIFAX
GAUKROGER LANE HALIFAX
GIBB LANE MOUNT TABOR
GILES HILL LANE SHELF
GILES HILL LANE SHELF
GLEN VIEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
GLEN VIEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
GOSPORT LANE OUTLAND
GRANNY HALL LANE BRIGHOUSE
GRANNY HALL LANE BRIGHOUSE
GRATRIX LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
GRATRIX LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
GREEN LANE (PART OF) WEST VALE
GREEN UPS TERRACE SOWERBY BRIDGE
HALIFAX LANE LUDDENDEN
HALIFAX OLD ROAD HIPPERHOLME
HALIFAX OLD ROAD HIPPERHOLME
HARPER ROYD LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
HATHERSHELF LANE MYTHOLMROYD
HATHERSHELF LANE MYTHOLMROYD
HAUGH END LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
HEALEY WOOD ROAD BRIGHOUSE
HEALEY WOOD ROAD BRIGHOUSE
HEATH LEA (PART OF) HALIFAX
HEATHY LANE HOLMFIELD
HEATHY LANE HOLMFIELD
HEYS LANE WAINSTALLS
HIGH CROSS LANE SHELF
HIGH CROSS LANE SHELF
HIGH HOUSE LANE MIDGLEY
HIGH STREET LUDDENDEN FOOT
HIGH STREET LUDDENDEN FOOT
HILL TOP ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE
HOB LANE NORLAND
HOB LANE RIPPONDEN
HODGSON LANE MYTHOLMROYD HOLLINS LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
HOLLINS LANE SOWERBY
HOLLINS MILL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
HOPE STREET HALIFAX
HOPE STREET HALIFAX
HORSEHOLD ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
HORSEHOLD ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
INCHFIELD ROAD WALSDEN
JAY HOUSE LANE CLIFTON
JERUSALEM LANE LUDDENDEN
JOHN NAYLOR LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
JOHN NAYLOR LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
KEBROYD LANE TRIANGLE
LANDS HEAD LANE NORTHOWRAM
LANE ENDS LANE OLD TOWN
LEE LANE SHIBDEN
LEE LANE SHIBDEN
LIGHTCLIFFE ROAD (PART OF) BRIGHOUSE
LIGHTOWLER ROAD HALIFAX
LIGHTOWLER ROAD HALIFAX
LISTERS ROAD HALIFAX
LISTERS ROAD HALIFAX
LONDON ROAD NORLAND
LOVE LANE HALIFAX
LOW LANE WAINSTALLS
LOWER BROCKWELL LANE TRIANGLE
LOWER MILL BANK ROAD MILL BANK
LOWER MILL BANK ROAD MILL BANK
LYNDHURST ROAD BRIGHOUSE
LYNDHURST ROAD BRIGHOUSE
MANOR HEATH ROAD HALIFAX
MANOR HEATH ROAD HALIFAX
MARSDEN GATE SOWOOD
MAYFIELD GROVE BAILIFF BRIDGE
MELBOURNE STREET LEE MOUNT
MIDGEHOLE ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
MOSS LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE
NED HILL ROAD BRADSHAW
NEW HEY ROAD (LOCAL ROAD) AINLEY TOP
NEW LANE SOWERBY
NEW LANE SOWERBY
NEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
NEW ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
NOOK LANE TRIANGLE
NOOK LANE TRIANGLE
NORLAND TOWN ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE NORTHEDGE LANE HIPPERHOLME
NORTHEDGE LANE HIPPERHOLME
NORWOOD GREEN HILL NORWOOD GREEN
NORWOOD GREEN HILL NORWOOD GREEN
PADDOCK ROAD SHIBDEN
PARK LANE SOWOOD
PARKIN LANE TODMORDEN
PEEL COTTAGE ROAD WALSDEN
PER LANE OGDEN
PER LANE OGDEN
PERSEVERANCE ROAD BRADSHAW
PHOEBE LANE SIDDAL
PICKWOOD SCAR SOWERBY BRIDGE
PINNAR LANE SOUTHOWRAM
PLOUGHCROFT LANE BOOTHTOWN
PLOUGHCROFT LANE BOOTHTOWN
PORTLAND ROAD HALIFAX
QUEEN STREET STAINLAND
RAMSDEN STREET WHEATLEY
RANGE BANK HALIFAX
RANGE LANE HALIFAX
RANGE LANE HALIFAX
RAW END ROAD WARLEY
RAWTONSTALL BANK HEBDEN BRIDGE
RAWTONSTALL BANK HEBDEN BRIDGE
RAYNER ROAD BRIGHOUSE
RED BRINK LANE SOWERBY
RED BRINK LANE SOWERBY
RESERVOIR ROAD PELLON
RIDGE ROAD TODMORDEN
RINGSTONE HILL LANE MYTHOLMROYD
RINGSTONE HILL LANE SOWERBY
ROILS HEAD ROAD (FROM BUS TURNING CIRCLE) HALIFAX
ROILS HEAD ROAD (FROM BUS TURNING CIRCLE) HALIFAX
ROOKERY LANE HALIFAX
ROSE GROVE LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
ROSEMARY LANE (PART OF) SIDDAL
ROUGH HALL LANE WAINSTALLS
ROYDS AVENUE BAILIFF BRIDGE
RYECROFT LANE PELLON
SALTONSTALL LANE WAINSTALLS
SANDHALL LANE HALIFAX
SANDYGATE HEBDEN BRIDGE
SANDYGATE LANE HEBDEN BRIDGE
SCAMMONDEN ROAD (WHERE NOT GRITTED ON
PRIMARY) BARKISLAND SHAW HILL LANE HALIFAX
SHAW LANE NORTHOWRAM
SHAWS LANE TRIANGLE
SHAWS LANE TRIANGLE
SHELF MOOR SHELF
SHELF MOOR ROAD SHELF
SHELF MOOR ROAD SHELF
SHIBDEN HALL ROAD HALIFAX
SHIBDEN HALL ROAD HALIFAX
SHUTTS LANE NORWOOD GREEN
SHUTTS LANE NORWOOD GREEN
SMITHY CARR LANE BRIGHOUSE
SMITHY CARR LANE BRIGHOUSE
SOAPER HOUSE LANE HIPPERHOLME
SOAPER LANE SHELF
SOURHALL ROAD TODMORDEN
SOURHALL ROAD TODMORDEN
SOUTH LANE SHELF
SOUTH LANE SHELF
SOUTHOWRAM BANK HALIFAX
SOUTHOWRAM BANK HALIFAX
SPARK HOUSE LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
SPOUT HOUSE LANE BRIGHOUSE
SPOUT HOUSE LANE BRIGHOUSE
ST GEORGES ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
ST GEORGES ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
ST GILES ROAD LIGHTCLIFFE
ST GILES ROAD LIGHTCLIFFE
STAINLAND DENE SOWOOD
STAINLAND DENE SOWOOD
STATION ROAD NORWOOD GREEN
STATION ROAD NORWOOD GREEN
STEELE LANE BARKISLAND
STEELE LANE BARKISLAND
STEPS LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
STOCKS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
STOCKS LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
STONEY LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
STORMER HILL LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
STRETCHGATE LANE PELLON
STYES LANE SOWERBY
SUNNYBANK DRIVE GREETLAND
SUNNYBANK ROAD (PART OF) GREETLAND
SWALES MOOR ROAD HALIFAX
SWALES MOOR ROAD HALIFAX
SWAN LANE JAGGER GREEN SYKE LANE LIGHTCLIFFE
SYKE LANE OGDEN
TAN HOUSE LANE NORTHOWRAM
TANHOUSE HILL HIPPERHOLME
TANHOUSE HILL HIPPERHOLME
THE AVENUE HIPPERHOLME
THE DRIVE HIPPERHOLME
THE LONG CAUSEWAY SOWERBY
THORNEY LANE MIDGLEY
THORNHILL BRIDGE LANE BRIGHOUSE
THORNHILL BRIDGE LANE BRIGHOUSE
THORNHILLS BECK LANE BRIGHOUSE
TILLOTSON AVENUE SOWERBY
TOWER HILL SOWERBY BRIDGE
TREE LANE WAINSTALLS
TRENANCE GARDENS GREETLAND
TRIMMINGHAM LANE HALIFAX
TROOPER LANE HALIFAX
UNION STREET SOUTH TODMORDEN
VALLEY ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
VALLEY ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
VICTORIA ROAD HALIFAX
VICTORIA ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
VICTORIA ROAD HALIFAX
VICTORIA ROAD HEBDEN BRIDGE
VICTORIA ROAD SOWERBY BRIDGE
WAINHOUSE ROAD KING CROSS
WAINSTALLS LANE WAINSTALLS
WAINSTALLS LANE WAINSTALLS
WAINSTALLS LANE (PART BELOW BANK HOUSE
LANE) HALIFAX
WAINSTALLS LODGE LANE WAINSTALLS
WAINSTALLS ROAD (PART OF) WAINSTALLS
WAKEFIELD GATE HALIFAX
WALKER LANE OLD TOWN
WALTON STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE
WARLEY WOOD LANE LUDDENDEN FOOT
WASHER LANE HALIFAX
WATER STREET SOWERBY BRIDGE
WELL GARTH HALIFAX
WELL HEAD LANE HALIFAX
WEST LANE SOUTHOWRAM
WEST LANE SOUTHOWRAM
WHINNEY ROYD LANE NORTHOWRAM
WHITEGATE SIDDAL
WICKING LANE SOYLAND WICKING LANE SOYLAND
WILLOW DRIVE PYE NEST
WILLOW HALL LANE PYE NEST
WILLOW RISE HALIFAX
WINDLE ROYD LANE WARLEY
WINDLE ROYD LANE WARLEY
WINTERBURN LANE WARLEY
WINTERBUTLEE ROAD WALSDEN
WITHINS ROAD WAINSTALLS
WOOD LANE WHEATLEY
WOOD LANE WHEATLEY
WOOD NOOK LANE SOWERBY BRIDGE
WOODHOUSE LANE HALIFAX
WOODHOUSE LANE HALIFAX
WOODLANDS ROAD BOOTHTOWN
WOODLANDS ROAD BOOTHTOWN