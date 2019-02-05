Calderdale Council defends gritting policy amid concern from residents of Ling Bob Croft

Residents on Ling Bob Croft in Halifax have been told their road will not be gritted or receive a grit bin after concerns were raised over the safety of motorists.

Monica Armitage, 81, who lives on the road, off Rye Lane in Halifax, says there hasn’t been a grit bin on the road for years and that residents are having to buy their own grit to use on the road.

“When it snows here, it’s terrible,” she said.

“A huge lorry came to deliver some rock salt but got stuck, so we had to use what we already had to help it.

“Me and my neighbours have to pay for our own because two companies are refusing to bring us any.

“We did have some grit bins here but they got taken away and haven’t been replaced.

“Thankfully a neighbour donated a bin and we now have to buy our own grit.

“People come down this road but can’t get out so we can’t just let them struggle, we help them.

“There are eight people with cars on the road, so we know what it’s like, and we like to be prepared for the bad weather.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “We do all we can to keep Calderdale moving in bad weather, but unfortunately we’re unable to grit every road in the borough.

“We grit over 1,000 roads – around 67 per cent of Calderdale’s road network, and routes are categorised and prioritised against set criteria.

“As Ling Bob Croft is a small cul-de-sac, it isn’t part of the gritting route; however it is accessed off Rye Lane, which is gritted.

“It also doesn’t meet the criteria for a grit bin, which is calculated based on features including the geography of area, the number of properties on the road and the distance from existing bins or gritting routes. Previous bins at this location have not been provided by the Council, although there are nearby bins at Ryecroft Crescent and Ashville Gardens.

“There are over 600 grit bins and salt piles across the borough, which have recently been checked and replenished where necessary.”