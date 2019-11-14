Calderdale Council "delighted" to sponsor Business Awards

For all the latest updates, follow #CalderBiz2019 on Twitter.

Calderdale Council will be sponsoring the New Business of the Year Award at tonight's business awards.

The Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards celebrates the very best of business in the region, from small independent companies to corporate giants.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Mark Thompson, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the New Business of the Year award at the Halifax Courier Business Awards.

“Calderdale’s talented and enterprising nature and can-do attitude to business have created record levels of start-ups, which play a vital role in boosting our local economy and making the borough a great place to live, work and visit.

“Recent figures show there are over 8000 small and medium sized businesses in the area and at a time of unprecedented levels of investment in the borough, it’s easy to see why, more than ever before, businesses are choosing Calderdale as their home.

“We want new businesses to thrive and our sponsorship of this award complements the support we offer for start-ups to grow, and develop into successful businesses that bring so much to the area.”

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa; ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theatre; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd.

Halifax based IT business, Calder IT are sponsoring the Digital/Technology Development award.

James Bulley, managing director of said: “Calder IT are proud to be a sponsor for the 2019 Calderdale Business Awards. There are some fantastic businesses within the Calderdale area and it great to come out and celebrate their success. I hope the recognition that these businesses achieve helps to promote their future growth.”

Excitement for tonight's event has been growing amongst the local business community on social media.

Yorkshire Payments tweeted: "We're super excited to be attending and so amazed to be in the finals for the 'SME of the year' award."

"Good News! We are happy to announce that we have been shortlisted in two categories at this year's Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards! We are up for Employer of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year! Thanks to our clients and staff for all your continued support," posted PLProjects.

Quickslide said that they are "proud to be finalists in the Calderdale Business Awards for ‘Large Business of the Year’. Bring on the awards evening with our lovely team".

