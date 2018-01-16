Calderdale Council gritters on 24/7 duty during snowfall alert

Calderdale Council have put their gritting team on call 24 hours a day while the Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place.

Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways, Steven Lee, said: “As the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow for our area, gritters will be out patrolling and monitoring conditions. Staff are on call on gritting duties 24/7 and are in constant touch with the Met Office, and will receive forecasts throughout the night.

“We do all we can to keep essential services running during periods of bad weather, but there may be some unavoidable changes to routine local services. Visit www.calderdale.gov.uk for any disruption updates during bad weather. You can also follow @Calderdale and @Calderhighways on Twitter.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have put out a request for drivers to stay off the road if they can. They put out a message on social media to say: "Snow and ice can make for treacherous driving conditions where people are more at risk of an accident. Only travel if necessary."