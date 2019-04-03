Calderdale Council hopes road where lorry crashed at Stump Cross will re-open this week

Calderdale Council say they hope The Hough at Stump Cross will re-open by the end of this week.

The Hough was the site of the crash last week which saw a Suez lorry dramatically overturn at the busy Stump Cross junction at around 6am last Thursday.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “Work is continuing to repair damage caused to the area around The Hough at Stump Cross, following the lorry accident on Thursday morning.

“The damage to the road is extensive, as the lorry’s diesel spillage has caused corrosion of the tarmac surface.

“It’s hoped that carriageway repairs will be completed by the end of the week, which will allow the road to reopen. Replacement crash barriers will be in place in the next few days, with new signage and street lighting being installed in the following weeks.

“Once all the repair work is completed, replanting will take place to restore the landscaped area close to the crash site.”