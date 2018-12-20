Calderdale Council leader receives MBE from Prince Charles

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift says receiving his MBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace was a great experience.

Coun Swift was awarded the MBE in recognition of his contribution to local government and the regeneration of Halifax.

Coun Swift said: “I was delighted and surprised by the news of my award, which I see as very much reflecting the work of everyone who has contributed to the regeneration in Halifax over the past few years.

“It was a great experience to be presented the award at the Palace by Prince Charles, particularly as he has a long standing interest in Halifax.

“He referred to his visit to the Piece Hall earlier in the year whilst presenting my award, and voiced his best wishes for the future of both this project and the town.

“I was accompanied on the visit by my wife, Megan, daughter Lucy and Granddaughter Isobel. It was interesting also to see the very wide cross section of people from all walks of life who are recognised through the honours system.

“On a practical note, you can only be impressed by the careful organisation that goes in to running of these events, but also to the unfailing kindness and helpfulness of the Palace staff involved in the event.”

Coun Swift has been a councillor in Calderdale for 14 years, but also has previous local government experience in Leicestershire. He became leader of the Labour group in 2007 and Deputy Leader of the Council in 2010, before taking over as Leader in May 2012 to July 2014 and from May 2015 to date.

He represents Calderdale Council on the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (where he is vice-chair). He is also actively involved in the Local Government Association.

He was the Chief Executive of Age Concern Calderdale, and later Age Concern Calderdale and Kirklees, for 17 years, and has a strong interest in community organisations and regeneration. He was a director of both West Central Halifax Partnership and Action Halifax SRB schemes, and was one of the initial Trustees of the Halifax Opportunities Trust.