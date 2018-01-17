Calderdale Council nominated for two national awards

Calderdale Council has been nominated for two awards at this year’s Local government Chronicle Awards.

They are in contention in the public health category and the children’s services category.

The public health nomination is due to the Staying Well project which aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation among older people in Calderdale. Community ‘hubs’ were created and people were offered access to local events, activities and support. People have reported feeling less lonely, with significant improvements to their health and quality of life.

The children’s services nomination is centred on work to transform services for Calderdale’s most vulnerable young people.

The winners are announced on March 21.