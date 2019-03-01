Calderdale Council ranks in the top 10 for adult social care in the country

Calderdale Council has been ranked as one of the top 10 councils in the country for adult social care.

Public service consultancy, iMPOWER named the Council as one of the most productive local authorities nationwide, in a major independent survey.

Read: Here are 30 amazing Antiques Roadshow pictures at the Piece Hall ahead of big BBC TV date

iMPOWER ranks 150 local authorities by examining performance using 25 indicators across three categories – older adults, all age disability, and health and social care.

Coun Bob Metcalfe, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Social Care, said: “We are thrilled that Calderdale is in iMPOWER’s top 10 best councils for adult social care. This national recognition, as a new entrant to the list, is testament to our significant improvement in performance during the past 12 months.

“It is a fantastic achievement for our talented teams, who continue to go the extra mile to support and care for some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable people.

“This is in the context of increasing demand, an ageing population and challenging budget savings. But thanks to our incredibly enterprising employees and great partnerships with other organisations, we’re finding new and distinctive ways to deliver services and reduce costs, such as making greater use of technology in adults’ social care.

Read: Thousands of operations cancelled at Calderdale Royal Hospital over the last four years

“We have a strong, continued commitment to improvement, and the news from iMPOWER comes just weeks after our Children and Young People’s Services were rated as ‘good’ overall with ‘outstanding’ features by Ofsted.

“We will continue to do everything we can to make good progress in all of our adults’ social care and wellbeing services, which we know are so important to local people and contribute to our ambition to be the best borough in the North.”