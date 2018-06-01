Calderdale Council to consider Sowerby bridge waste incinerator

Cabinet Councillors will meet to discuss an application for an incineration facility to be built in Sowerby Bridge, months after a similar application was unanimously thrown out.

The original application for an Environmental Permit from Calder Valley Skip Hire Ltd was dismissed just before Christmas amidst passionate protests from residents and enciornmental campaigners.

Protesters outside Halifax town hall in December.

Calder Valley Skip Hire has applied for the permit to operate a small waste incinerator plant on Mearclough Road in Sowerby Bridge. Due to the level of public interest and concern about this application, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet has requested a full report to consider all the relevant information before a decision is taken.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods Services, Coun Susan Press, said:

“This application has received a lot of concern from local residents. Cabinet will take into account representation both for and against the permit and consider all of the evidence before reaching a decision.”

The application was received in October 2017 and since that time consultation has taken place, with representations received from local people and the Environment Agency, Public Health England, Natural England and Calderdale Council’s Planning, Countryside and Public Health teams.

A number of objections were raised in the public consultation, including concerns about the adverse impact on local communities, the absence of planning permission for an incinerator and issues with regulatory compliance.

When determining an Environmental Permit, officers have to consider a number of technical factors including the protection of the environment and human health, and European legislation. In addition to these, a number of specific issues have been considered, including representations made during the consultation.

Although the recommendation of officers is to grant the application, it is open to Cabinet to make their own decision, giving a statement of reasons for granting or refusing a permit. If the application is refused, the applicant is able to appeal against the decision. If approved, planning permission, if needed, would have to be obtained before any development could take place.

The item will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday 11 June at Halifax Town Hall, starting at 6pm.