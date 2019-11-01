Calderdale Council work with tech firm to tackle Halifax congestion

A NEW-AGE smart parking scheme is set to launch in Halifax.

Calderdale Council is working with smart parking company, AppyWay, in a bid to reduce traffic in Halifax town centre.

Councillors Susan Press and Jane Scullion are championing the new initiative which they hope will ‘tackle congestion’.

Coun Susan Press said: “By utilising this new technology drivers can plan ahead and see which areas of Halifax are busy for parking and where has available spaces.”

Starting Monday, drivers needing to park in Halifax will be able to use the AppyParking app to find parking spaces and have the option to use cash-free payments.

“People will have the option to pay through the app, saving the need to find the correct change or worry about staying over the length of your ticket,” said Coun Press.

The app will provide real-time availability of parking spaces using smart sensors installed across the town.

This allows users to check where its best to park before the start of their journey, reducing the distance travelled and time spent trying to find parking.

“As well as the practical uses, this app has environmental benefits," said Coun Scullion.

"Using the app can help reduce congestion caused by people driving around town to look for parking spaces, particularly at busy periods, reducing engine idling and therefore improving air quality in Halifax town centre.

“Following the roll out of the trial scheme in Halifax this year, we will also explore cashless parking provisions in the surrounding towns in the borough.”

Dan Hubert, Founder and CEO of AppyWay, the company behind AppyParking, said: “We’re so excited to bring our Smart City Parking solution to the streets of Halifax.

"More residents, businesses and visitors can start saving time finding and paying for parking.”

For more information about the AppyParking app and for Frequently Asked Questions, visit: www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for ‘AppyParking’.