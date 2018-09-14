Calderdale duo take on channel swim for good causes

Two Calderdale women will take on the challenged of a lifetime this week as they prepare to swim the English Channel.

Andrea Turpin, who lives in Hebden Bridge, and Lynne Midwinter, from Todmorden, are raising cash for causes close to their heart.

Both Lynne and Andrea have been training in local waterways.

The two 50-somethings travel to Dover this weekend to await clearance as to when the best conditions will be to take on the swim, which could take over 24 hours.

Lynne, who is taking on the challenge in part to help celebrate her 50th birthday, is raising money for Jane’s Place, a Burnley ‘Recovery Refuge’ designed specifically for women and children at risk of domestic abuse who have additional and complex needs.

Andrea hopes to raise £2,000 for the Noah’s Ark Centre, which will pay for counselling sessions for vulnerable Calderdale children.

Andrea said: "We're doing it for the challenge, but also to raise as much money as we possibly can for these causes.

"I am so motivated by the story of one little boy who just has no funding. It's just heartbreaking and is such a worthwhile cause."

Andrea's online fundraising page can be found HERE.

Lynne's online fundraising page can be found HERE.